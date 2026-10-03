This is the JRL, Singapore’s seventh MRT line and its first to be built entirely above ground.

The new line is set to serve some areas that are previously under-reached by MRT lines, including in Jurong East, Choa Chu Kang, Yuhua, Pioneer and Gek Poh.

The first phase, which will be completed in 2028, will add 10 stations linking Choa Chu Kang to Boon Lay and Tawas, with interchanges to the North-South Line, East-West Line and Bukit Panjang LRT.

The second phase will add seven new stations for a quicker ride between Tengah and Pandan Reservoir, with an interchange at Jurong East.

The third phase extends the line through NTU and down to Jurong Pier, adding another seven stations.

JS2A station, situated between JS2 and JS3 stations, will serve future commuter demand in the Tengah area. It is targeted to open in the mid-2030s, in tandem with the completion of developments surrounding the station.

The JRL will save commuters time when travelling in the western part of Singapore. For example, a trip from Choa Chu Kang MRT station to NTU’s Lee Wee Nam Library could be shortened from 60 minutes to 35 minutes.