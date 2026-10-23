Here’s the intensity of the quake across the region.
The 7.0-magnitude quake struck China’s southwestern region of Tibet, injuring at least two people in a village near the epicentre, with some houses in villages closest to the epicentre showing cracks.
The epicentre of the quake was in a sparsely populated, high-altitude county in Nagqu, northern Tibet.
The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the quake struck at a depth of 10km. The average elevation within 5km of the epicentre is about 4,864m.
Here’s where the quake struck and where the aftershocks with magnitudes above 2.5 were recorded.