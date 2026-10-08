This chart shows the price of COEs for private cars. Category A COEs are meant for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs.

Meanwhile, Category B is for larger, more powerful cars and EVs. Historically, the price of a Category B COE is higher than that of a Category A COE.

But in recent years, the gap between the prices of these two COE categories has been closing. This means someone who wants to buy a mass-market Toyota is paying almost the same COE price as someone who wants to buy a Mercedes-Benz.