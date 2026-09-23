Xi Jinping - Donald Trump (3 days)

The upcoming summit is likely to be the shortest one so far. It comes amid fierce tech competition, including who gets to set the rules governing artificial intelligence. Xi is expected to bring a business delegation to further trade and investment in the US, even as both sides are negotiating a tariff truce. But analysts believe that the two superpowers remain keen on keeping relations stable, with Trump expected to be in Shenzhen, China, for the APEC summit in November – the two leaders’ third meeting in 2026.