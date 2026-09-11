We looked at the recordings to see how intonation and rhythm play a part in one sounding Singaporean.

Here is Shannon, a woman in her 20s, saying the same sentence.

Intonation, which refers to the rise and fall of one's voice’s pitch when speaking, can explain the sing-song quality of the Singaporean accent.

To visualise this, we extracted pitch data from Shannon’s recording and mapped it to the height of each word, just like how you would on a music sheet.

Tan describes intonation in the Singaporean accent, especially among the Chinese, as a melody with note-by-note level tones, rather than a smooth tune. Such a regular alternation of low-high tones across a sentence can also result in the accent sounding rhythmic, explains Chong.

Word duration is another factor that can contribute to the rhythm of our accent. To account for that, we measured the timing of each word...

… and represented each word’s duration through its width.

Most words tend to be similar in duration, but those at the end of a phrase or sentence are often stretched slightly longer.