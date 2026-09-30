For a decade or more, like most Singaporeans, you slipped into your school uniform each morning without giving it much thought. But looking back, was it merely something you had to wear, or did it become a marker of identity and belonging?
“There is a fascinating paradox at the heart of school uniform design. Uniforms are intended to create sameness, yet constraint does not erase identity,” says Yix Guo Yi Xian, senior lecturer at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, University of the Arts Singapore. She explored this theme in her 2016 book, My School Uniform: An A To Z Collection Of Secondary School Uniforms In Singapore.
What’s in a uniform?
The outfit itself is simple enough: a plain shirt with shorts or trousers for boys and a blouse with a skirt, pinafore or skorts for girls. Uniforms ensure that students step onto school grounds looking sharp and on a more equal footing, regardless of socio-economic background or changing fashion trends.
At the same time, each institution expresses its uniqueness through the finer details: embroidered crests, metal pins, name tags, ties, belts and even socks or shoes. Together, these elements give students a shared identity and an instant connection to their school.
The St Margaret’s School (Secondary) uniform is a dress with a white bodice patterned with dark green polka dots. The distinctive design dates back to 1974, when it was created by an art teacher at the school.
The lower half of the dress is solid dark green, matching the dark green tie that bears the school crest.
Though it is a single dress, the uniform is designed to resemble a blouse and skirt. The lower half features side pockets and multiple pleats, giving it the appearance of a separate skirt.
There was a time when schools had no dress codes, and students simply wore their own clothes to attend classes. Singapore’s oldest girls’ school, St Margaret’s, was one such example.
Founded in 1842 as the Chinese Girls’ School, it introduced a uniform only in 1946: a white blouse with a green pinafore.
In 1974, then principal Liza M. George sought a more distinctive look, according to St Margaret’s Ex-Students’ Association. Art teacher Lim Kah Pheck won a design competition with the green polka-dot dress.
But not every school opts for a traditional uniform. Spectra Secondary School is among those breaking the mould.
Unlike most schools, it took a different approach to its uniform when it welcomed its first intake in 2014.
Instead, Spectra Secondary School adopted polo shirts to keep students comfortable throughout the school day.
The purple detailing symbolises the school’s commitment to helping its students grow and shine, while reflecting its emphasis on inclusivity.
Upper secondary girls wear trousers, allowing greater freedom of movement.
Lower secondary girls wear dark grey skorts. Both are practical choices suited to the school’s active, vocational curriculum, allowing students to move comfortably throughout the day.
While all-white uniforms may seem ordinary, their origins stretch back decades.
Mostly found in schools established more than 50 years ago, these all-white uniforms have their roots in Singapore’s colonial and early post-independence years.
White was a practical choice in the tropical climate. The colour also carried symbolic associations with virtues such as purity and simplicity.
Nan Hua High School has retained its classic white uniform since its founding in 1917 as Nam Wah Girls’ School, even after it began admitting boys in 1984.
Today, the shirts worn by both boys and girls still feature shoulder epaulettes fastened with metal buttons, a design detail common among Chinese-heritage schools of the era.
Beyond the uniform itself, Nan Hua High is among the few remaining schools in Singapore where girls with long hair are required to wear it in twin plaits.
While no official records pinpoint when the rule began, principal Chiew Jing Wen says it dates back to a time when only members of the school’s Chinese dance society were allowed to keep their hair long, provided they wore it neatly in twin plaits. After other students asked to do the same, the school extended the practice to all girls with long hair – a tradition that has endured since then.
Maris Stella High School has likewise retained its all-white look since its founding in 1958. For decades, boys across all levels wore a white top and shorts. That changed in 1991, when upper secondary students began wearing white trousers with a matching belt, says vice-principal Daniel Tan.
The shirt was also updated with a blue inner collar lining and the word “Marist” embroidered on it. The detail pays tribute to the Marist Brothers – the international Catholic religious institute behind Singapore’s only Marist institution – while the blue honours Mother Mary, the school’s patroness.
Established in 1917, Nanyang Girls’ High School has similarly retained its all-white look, though the uniform design has evolved over the decades to better suit Singapore’s tropical climate.
Records in the 2017 book Nanyang Centenary: A Vision Celebrated show that students originally wore long-sleeved tops with a mandarin collar and floor-length skirts. Over the decades, sleeves shortened and hemlines rose, eventually giving way to today’s round-neck, sleeveless blouse and knee-length pleated skirt.
Adorning the uniform is the signature red logo, fondly known as the hongzi. Keen observers may notice that the Chinese character nan is missing a single stroke – a deliberate omission that reflects a stylistic convention favoured by calligraphers and serves as a subtle reminder of the school’s rich literary and cultural heritage.
The prevalence of white among Singapore’s heritage schools reflects the combined influence of “colonial inheritance, tropical pragmatism, institutional discipline and social aspiration”, Guo says.
What began as a practical choice or inherited convention has, over generations, evolved into a heritage code in its own right, she adds.
While white dominates the school uniform landscape, some have broken away from convention.
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ST analysed uniforms from more than 100 secondary schools to find out which colours appear most often.
For both boys and girls, white tops are the most common, followed by pastel shades such as green, blue and yellow. A handful of schools opt for bolder hues, such as Zhenghua Secondary School’s bright red top.
Blue dominates the colour palette for bottoms across both genders, while white is more prevalent among boys than girls. A small number of schools stand out with more vibrant colours, such as green and red.
The vast majority of secondary school uniforms feature white or a combination of white and navy blue. Yet, a handful of institutions depart from this classic palette.
Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary), founded as Telok Ayer Girls’ School in 1888, is among the few to embrace yellow – a colour commonly associated with optimism, warmth and energy.
According to principal Wee Tat Chuen, himself a school alumnus, the uniform’s signature look has remained unchanged for as long as former students can remember. But little is known today about who originally designed it.
“When the school went co-ed in 1983, it was natural to just have the colour of the top for the boys to match that of the girls,” Wee says.
Bright hues also appear in PE attire and house T-shirts across many schools.
At Spectra Secondary School, each cohort is assigned one of four vibrant colours – red, yellow, green or blue – which students wear throughout their four years. When the entire student body gathers in the hall or heads out on school trips, the resulting sea of colour creates an energetic, cheerful sight, says Guo Xinhui, vice-principal of student development.
In our dataset, 87 schools have girls’ uniforms comprising a top and skirt, with most of the skirts featuring multiple pleats.
But some schools opt for different styles, including pinafores, skorts and dresses.
The most enduring designs are rarely the most elaborate. Instead, they tend to have an unmistakable signature – one that generations of students come to recognise and claim as their own.
A design achieves lasting status through a combination of distinctiveness, consistency and accumulated meaning, says lecturer Guo.
“Visually, there must usually be one element you can recognise at a distance,” she says, pointing to details such as a distinct colour combination, silhouette, pinafore, tie, stripe or crest.
Here are some common uniform styles observed in our dataset.
But recognisability alone is not enough. A design must endure over time for generations of students to build memories around it. That continuity is what transforms a uniform from a dress code into something deeply personal.
At some schools, students do more than wear the uniform – they design it too.
While most schools hold fast to their original designs or make only minor tweaks, Bukit View Secondary School has taken a different approach, adopting four distinct uniform designs since its establishment in 1986. Its two most recent iterations were designed by students.
The approach stems from the school’s emphasis on authentic learning, which gives students opportunities to tackle hands-on, real-world design challenges. After Bukit View received the Design Council School Award for Excellence in Design Education in 1991, it held its first student uniform design competition the following year and a second in 2007.
For Bukit View, the uniform is a symbol of identity and culture, but not in the traditional sense. As Sharmila Gopal, head of department for character and citizenship education, puts it: “It symbolises our longstanding belief that students should not simply wear the school’s identity but actively shape it through creativity, innovation and leadership.”
Introduced in 2008, the current brown-and-white uniform balances aesthetics with practicality. Behind the 2007 design was then 14-year-old student Cheak Yen Hu.
“I primarily wanted to design a ‘fuss-free’ uniform that didn’t require tucking in – having students tuck in their shirts was an issue then – and one where the girls could move around freely without having to wear shorts under their skirts,” she recalls.
Nearly two decades later, generations of Bukit View students continue to wear her design.
If a school is considering a uniform makeover today, Guo suggests a simple starting point: involve the students and staff.
“Instead of commissioning a designer, schools can invite students, alumni and staff to identify what they consider essential about the existing uniform before redesigning it. That turns modernisation into a conversation about heritage rather than a cosmetic makeover,” Guo says.
“Ultimately, the best redesign should make someone think: ‘That is unmistakably my school,’ even though the uniform has clearly moved with the times.”
Now it is your turn. Having explored the designs and stories behind Singapore’s school uniforms, what would your ideal school uniform look like?
Try our interactive creator below to mix and match heritage-inspired cuts, traditional accents and modern colourways – and create a uniform of your own.
Start by selecting an avatar below