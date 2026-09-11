Air quality breached unhealthy levels on Sept 4. Analysis by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service showed aerosol plumes reaching Singapore and beyond.

This map shows fire hot spots detected in Indonesia in the week of Aug 31, based on data from NASA. The smoke reached Singapore as winds blew from the south.

Many fire hot spots were found within concession areas, where land is allocated for commercial use such as plantations. Some of these concessions overlap with peatlands, which are naturally wet ecosystems that can become highly flammable when they are drained for plantations.