In December 2025, the Housing Board released playground design guidelines that spell out mandatory features for all playgrounds in new Build-To-Order developments and existing playgrounds to be redesigned or upgraded. The rules will also apply to playgrounds in HDB’s public parks.
The guidelines group different types of play features and skills into three key aspects – physical, and creative. The aim is to create fun, engaging playgrounds while balancing considerations such as safety, age-appropriateness and space.
One such playground, the Kingfisher, will be built as part of an estate upgrade at 628 Woodlands Ring Road.
The first focus is physical play, which is the foundation of every playground. It includes features such as a slide and swings, which help children build strength and motor skills.
Next, creative play encourages exploration and experimentation. The kingfisher play towers and the wave-patterned rubber floors support the wetlands theme, inspiring imaginative play.
Cognitive play, a subset of creative play, takes place when children engage with puzzle panels, helping them develop problem-solving abilities.
The third category,, includes features that allow children to play independently or with others. For example, the small trampoline enables individual exploration and self-discovery.
Meanwhile, equipment such as the play tower helps foster collaboration and teamwork as children share the space.
Playpoint, a local playground and landscape consultancy, is refurbishing the playgrounds. Jason Sim, its managing director, told The Straits Times that the firm incorporated play values into playground designs even before HDB mandated them. Nevertheless, he welcomes the guidelines as they establish important baselines for the industry.
These are the features of each type of play under the new guidelines.
Physical play develops skills that form the foundation for everyday activities – strength, balance, coordination and sensory processing.
- Rocking
- Crawling
- Hanging
- Balancing
- Climbing
- Sliding
- Bouncing
- Spinning
- Swinging
, where children interact and play with others, helps develop communication and social skills.
- Solo
- Buddy
- Group
Creative play involves exploring ideas, problem-solving and expressing oneself in meaningful ways, while building imagination and confidence.
- Imaginative play
- Cognitive
- Tactile
The Kingfisher is not the only playground getting an upgrade. Here are some other playgrounds that will be built in Woodlands over the next couple of years.
Those living near 619 Woodlands Drive 52 can look forward to a chicken-themed playground.
The playground at 631 Woodlands Ring Road is getting a new 7m-tall crab tower.
Many international studies have found that playgrounds with diverse play equipment attract more children and encourage more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
“Playgrounds designed to create opportunities for physical, social and creative play are engaging because they offer children a wider variety of ways to play based on their interests, abilities and developmental needs,” said paediatric occupational therapist Tang Wei Kiat.
He added that a playground offering diverse experiences naturally encourages sustained engagement, repeated return to play, peer interaction and self-challenge. This in turn maximises learning and development through play.
Providing opportunities for unstructured play in highly urbanised Singapore
Children can get physical activity through structured play, which is adult-led and comes with clear rules and goals. But unstructured play gives a child the opportunity to listen to their body and engage with the equipment at their own pace.
When children play, they often combine multiple ways of playing that support their development.
For example, a child inspired by the small shopfront design at the playground might pretend to be an ice cream seller.
They could pick up a stack of leaves and pretend it is ice cream to sell to others. This shows them using their planning and organising skills.
Finally, one child may say, “I don’t want chocolate. I want strawberry.” The child selling the ice cream has to come up with a solution, building problem-solving abilities.
Physical, social and creative play each support different aspects of a child’s development. Together, they help children develop holistically, in both body and mind.