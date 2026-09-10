One such playground, the Kingfisher, will be built as part of an estate upgrade at 628 Woodlands Ring Road.

The first focus is physical play, which is the foundation of every playground. It includes features such as a slide and swings, which help children build strength and motor skills.

Next, creative play encourages exploration and experimentation. The kingfisher play towers and the wave-patterned rubber floors support the wetlands theme, inspiring imaginative play.

Cognitive play, a subset of creative play, takes place when children engage with puzzle panels, helping them develop problem-solving abilities.

The third category, social play, includes features that allow children to play independently or with others. For example, the small trampoline enables individual exploration and self-discovery.