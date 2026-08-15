A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia, killing at least 47 people, according to a disaster official. The quake also triggered a tsunami warning and prompted hundreds to evacuate.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicentre of the quake was located off the north coast of the island, about 68km north-west of Ende.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded the first quake at 5.58am at a depth of 15km, followed by several aftershocks.
Here’s the intensity of the quake across the wider region.
The authorities said tsunami waves between 19cm and 30cm have been detected.
Here’s where the quake struck and where aftershocks were recorded using the USGS’ moment magnitude.
Among Indonesia’s history of deadly quakes is a devastating 9.1-magnitude tremor in 2004 that struck off the coast of Sumatra, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 220,000 throughout the region.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.