Why does it sometimes feel like you’re waiting for the bus for such a long time? So many buses have come and gone, but yours is still three minutes away. You’re anxious – there’s an important meeting you need to get to, and if the bus doesn’t come, you are going to be late.

What does that feeling look like? To find out, we visualised bus waiting times as red circles – each representing one month’s worth of bus rides. The bigger the circle, the longer the wait . For instance, bus 89 arrives every 10 minutes.

But the spikier the circle, the more delays there are . Once a month, bus 89 is likely to be delayed by at least 5 minutes. About once every two months, it could be delayed by 10 minutes or more.

Every delay you experience forms your “wait expectation”. Over a one-year period, the average bus waiting time in Singapore might feel like this: anxiety .