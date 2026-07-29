A 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture on July 28, killing 13 people.
About 300,000 people have been instructed to go to evacuation centres, with hundreds of soldiers deployed in rescue operations, searching for survivors trapped under the rubble.
The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded a local magnitude of 7.1. It measures the size of the earthquake from seismic waves recorded at nearby stations. The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 6.8 moment magnitude, which estimates the size of the fault rupture and the energy released.
Here’s where the quake struck and where aftershocks were recorded using the USGS’ moment magnitude.
Thousands of homes lost power, and the quake ruptured roads across the region. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the authorities were still assessing the full extent of the damage.
The quake’s epicentre was about 20km south of Kumamoto city, which is central Kyushu’s largest city with a population of around 700,000.
Residents in the areas that felt the strongest tremors have been told to be on alert for more quakes for about a week and to watch out for landslides.
While the epicentre and aftershocks clustered near Kumamoto, the shaking itself extended much farther.
While magnitude measures the overall size of the quake, intensity shows how strongly it was felt or affected the ground.
Here’s the intensity of the quake across the wider region.
Located on the “Ring of Fire” of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s quakes of magnitude 6.0 or more.
Japan has had several earthquakes of varying magnitudes in the past.