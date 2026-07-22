Janil Puthucheary
Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment; Senior Minister of State for Education
Janil
Puthucheary
Low Yen Ling
Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth; Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry
Low
Yen Ling
Sun Xueling
Senior Minister of State for National Development; Senior Minister of State for Transport
Sun
Xueling
Desmond Tan
Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office
Desmond
Tan
Tan Kiat How
Senior Minister of State for Health; Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information
Tan
Kiat How
Murali Pillai
Senior Minister of State for Law; Senior Minister of State for Transport
Murali
Pillai
Baey Yam Keng
Minister of State for Transport; Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth
Baey
Yam Keng
Desmond Choo
Minister of State for Defence
Desmond
Choo
Rahayu Mahzam
Minister of State for Digital Development and Information; Minister of State for Health
Rahayu
Mahzam
Alvin Tan
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of State for National Development
Alvin Tan
Gan Siow Huang
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of State for Trade and Industry
Gan
Siow Huang
Dinesh Vasu Dash
Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth; Minister of State for Manpower
Dinesh
Vasu Dash
Eric Chua
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development
Eric
Chua
Shawn Huang
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance
Shawn
Huang
Goh Hanyan
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment
Goh
Hanyan
Syed Harun Alhabsyi
Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development
Syed Harun
Alhabsyi