Lawrence Wong

Prime Minister; Minister for Finance

Lawrence
Wong

Lawrence Wong

Prime Minister; Minister for Finance

Age
53

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

Finance

He is Singapore's fourth prime minister. He is also the Minister for Finance.

PM Wong entered politics in 2011 and previously helmed the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Education.

He is the PAP's secretary-general.

Lee Hsien Loong

Senior Minister

Lee
Hsien Loong

Lee Hsien Loong

Senior Minister

Age
74

Years In Politics
42

Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

He was appointed Senior Minister after stepping down in 2024 as Singapore's third prime minister.

SM Lee entered politics in 1984 after a career in the Singapore Armed Forces, retiring as a Brigadier-General.​

He has served as Minister for Trade and Industry, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

Gan Kim Yong

Deputy Prime Minister; Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade)

Gan
Kim Yong

Gan Kim Yong

Deputy Prime Minister; Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade)

Age
67

Years In Politics
25

Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

Trade and Industry

He is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry.

Gan is also the Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and is responsible for the Strategy Group in the Prime Minister’s Office.

He joined politics in 2001, and has held positions in the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Health. He was the previous chairman of the PAP.

New Portfolio

K. Shanmugam

Senior Minister; Coordinating Minister for National Security; Minister for Home Affairs

K. Shanmugam

K. Shanmugam

Senior Minister; Coordinating Minister for National Security; Minister for Home Affairs

Age
67

Years In Politics
38

Ministry

Home Affairs

Shanmugam will take on the role of Senior Minister following PM Wong's latest Cabinet reshuffle. He will be the first Senior Minister to be appointed to the role without having previously been a Prime Minister or a Deputy Prime Minister.

He remains the Coordinating Minister for National Security and the Minister of Home Affairs.

He entered politics in 1988 and was a backbencher for 20 years before being appointed to Cabinet in 2008 as Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs. He was Minister for Foreign Affairs between 2011 and 2015.

He was previously a senior partner in law firm Allen & Gledhill.

Chan Chun Sing

Coordinating Minister for Public Services; Minister for Defence

Chan
Chun Sing

Chan Chun Sing

Coordinating Minister for Public Services; Minister for Defence

Age
56

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Defence

He was Education Minister from May 2021.

He has formerly held roles such as Minister for Social and Family Development, Minister for Trade and Industry, and secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

He was chief of army, holding the rank of major-general, when he entered politics in 2011.

He is an assistant secretary-general of the PAP.

Ong Ye Kung

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies; Minister for Health; Minister-in-charge of Ageing Issues

Ong
Ye Kung

Ong Ye Kung

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies; Minister for Health; Minister-in-charge of Ageing Issues

Age
56

Years In Politics
11

Ministry

Health

He takes on the new portfolio as Coordinating Minister for Social Policies while retaining the Health Minister post which he has held since May 2021.

The former civil servant entered politics in 2011.

After being elected in 2015, he has been Minister for Education and Minister for Transport.

He is the assistant treasurer of the PAP.

Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs

Vivian
Balakrishnan

Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs

Age
65

Years In Politics
25

Ministry

Foreign Affairs

He has been Minister for Foreign Affairs since 2015.

He entered politics in 2001.

A member of the PAP's central executive committee, he has previously been Minister for Community Development, Youth and Sports and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources.

Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment; Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations

Grace Fu

Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment; Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations

Age
62

Years In Politics
20

Ministry

Sustainability and the Environment

Trade and Industry

She has been Minister for Sustainability and the Environment since July 2020.

She was the first female minister to helm her own ministry in 2015, when she was appointed Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

She was the chief executive of PSA South-east Asia and Japan before entering politics in 2006, and became a full Cabinet minister in 2012.

She is a PAP organising secretary.

Masagos Zulkifli

Minister for Social and Family Development

Masagos
Zulkifli

Masagos Zulkifli

Minister for Social and Family Development

Age
63

Years In Politics
20

Ministry

Social and Family Development

He has been Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health since July 2020.

An electrical engineer by training, he was chief executive of Singtel Global Offices before entering politics in 2006.

He became a full Cabinet Minister in 2014, and has been Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources.

He is the vice-chairman of the PAP.

Josephine Teo

Minister for Digital Development and Information

Josephine
Teo

Josephine Teo

Minister for Digital Development and Information

Age
58

Years In Politics
20

Ministry

Digital Development and Information

She was Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs. She is also Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity.

She was Minister for Manpower, and previously served in the Prime Minister’s Office and the finance, transport and foreign affairs ministries.

She worked in human resources at statutory boards and the National Trades Union Congress before entering politics in 2006.

Desmond Lee

Minister for Education; Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration

Desmond
Lee

Desmond Lee

Minister for Education; Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration

Age
50

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Education

Social and Family Development

He was Minister for National Development.

A former lawyer and civil servant, he entered politics in 2011.

He is an assistant secretary-general of the PAP.

Indranee Rajah

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office; Second Minister for Finance; Second Minister for National Development

Indranee
Rajah

Indranee Rajah

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office; Second Minister for Finance; Second Minister for National Development

Age
63

Years In Politics
25

Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

Finance

National Development

She is a Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, as well as Second Minister for Finance and National Development.

She was appointed Leader of the House in 2020.

The former lawyer entered politics in 2001. She is a member of the PAP's central executive committee.

Edwin Tong

Minister for Law, Second Minister for Home Affairs

Edwin
Tong

Edwin Tong

Minister for Law, Second Minister for Home Affairs

Age
56

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Law

Home Affairs

He entered politics in 2011 and became an office-holder in 2018. He was appointed a full Cabinet minister in 2020, and took on the role of Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law.

The former partner in law firm Allen & Gledhill is also organising secretary for the PAP.

New Portfolio

Tan See Leng

Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry)

Tan
See Leng

Tan See Leng

Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry)

Age
61

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Trade and Industry

He will take on Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry), following his appointment as Minister-in-charge of Energy, and Science and Technology in May 2025 while relinquishing the Manpower Minister post.

Before entering politics in 2020, the medical doctor was Group CEO and managing director at IHH HealthCare Berhad, and Parkway Pantai Limited. He also founded Healthway Medical Group in Singapore.

He was co-opted into the PAP's central executive committee in 2024.

Chee Hong Tat

Minister for National Development

Chee
Hong Tat

Chee Hong Tat

Minister for National Development

Age
52

Years In Politics
11

Ministry

National Development

He was Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance from January 2024.

He was Senior Minister of State for Finance, Transport, and Foreign Affairs, and deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

A former senior civil servant, he entered politics in 2015.

He was co-opted into the PAP's central executive committee in 2024.

New Portfolio

Ng Chee Meng

Minister in Prime Minister’s Office

Ng
Chee Meng

Ng Chee Meng

Minister in Prime Minister’s Office

Age
57

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

Ng is the NTUC secretary-general and MP for Jalan Kayu.

He was the chief of defence force before entering politics in 2015, when he won in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC as part of a PAP team. He went on to hold several Cabinet positions, including education minister (schools) and second minister for transport.

In 2020, he helmed the PAP team to contest the newly created Sengkang GRC, but lost to a WP team.

In the 2025 General Election, Ng won the newly carved-out Jalan Kayu single seat with 51.47 per cent of the vote but later said in a statement that he had asked PM Wong not to assign him any position in government.

Jeffrey Siow

Minister for Transport; Second Minister for Finance

Age
46

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Transport

Finance

He has been Acting Minister for Transport since PM Wong’s last cabinet reshuffle in May 2025.

Before that, he was a second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He was also previously managing director of statutory board Enterprise Singapore and principal private secretary to former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong from 2017 to 2021.

David Neo

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth; Second Minister for Education

Age
47

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Culture, Community and Youth

Education

He has been the Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth since PM Wong's last cabinet reshuffle in 2025.

He served as Deputy Secretary (Technology) at the Ministry of Defence prior to his appointment as the chief of army. He joined the Singapore Armed Forces in 1996.

He was programme director of the Pioneer Generation Office and founding group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care.

Sim Ann

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs; Second Minister for Home Affairs

Age
51

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Home Affairs

Foreign Affairs

She will take on the role of Second Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, where she is currently the Senior Minister of State for both.

She is a former civil servant. She entered politics in 2011 and was appointed deputy Whip of the PAP in 2016.

She was co-opted into the PAP's central executive committee in 2024.

New Portfolio

Zaqy Mohamad

Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs; Senior Minister of State for Defence

Zaqy
Mohamad

Zaqy Mohamad

Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs; Senior Minister of State for Defence

Age
51

Years In Politics
20

Ministry

Defence

He became the Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs on July 20 - taking over from Faishal Ibrahim who resigned from political office earlier on the same day - while relinquishing his Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment post.

He was Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence.

The former partner at consultancy Ernst & Young entered politics in 2006. He was appointed Deputy Leader of the House in 2020.

Jasmin Lau

Acting Minister for Manpower; Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information

Age
41

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Manpower

Digital Development and Information

Lau took on Minister of State for Education as well as Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Lau following PM Wong's 2025 cabinet reshuffle.

She is a former civil servant who served as deputy secretary (policy) at the Ministry of Health. Her other stints in public service were at the Public Service Division, the Manpower and Finance ministries, and the Economic Development Board.

She is also on the board of the Building and Construction Authority and a member of the board of trustees for the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Ministers of State and Parliamentary Secretaries

Janil Puthucheary

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment; Senior Minister of State for Education

Janil
Puthucheary

Janil Puthucheary

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and Environment; Senior Minister of State for Education

Age
53

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Sustainability and Environment

Education

He was Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, and Health.

He was appointed PAP Whip in 2019.

Before entering politics, he was a paediatrician.

Low Yen Ling

Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth; Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry

Low
Yen Ling

Low Yen Ling

Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth; Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry

Age
51

Years In Politics
15

Ministry

Culture, Community and Youth

Trade and Industry

Low is Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry.

She entered politics in 2011. She chairs the Mayors' Committee and is Mayor of South West District.

She is also assistant organising secretary in the PAP's central executive committee.

Sun Xueling

Senior Minister of State for National Development; Senior Minister of State for Transport

Sun
Xueling

Sun Xueling

Senior Minister of State for National Development; Senior Minister of State for Transport

Age
47

Years In Politics
11

Ministry

National Development

Transport

Sun was Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs. She previously worked at the Economic Development Board and various banks.

She entered politics in 2015.

Desmond Tan

Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office

Desmond
Tan

Desmond Tan

Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office

Age
56

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Prime Minister's Office

Tan is Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress.

He is a former SAF scholarship holder and held the rank of brigadier-general.

He entered politics in 2020 and is now assistant organising secretary in the PAP's central executive committee.

Tan Kiat How

Senior Minister of State for Health; Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information

Tan
Kiat How

Tan Kiat How

Senior Minister of State for Health; Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information

Age
48

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Health

Digital Development and Information

He was Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development.

He was formerly chief executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority, and is assistant organising secretary in the PAP's central executive committee.

Murali Pillai

Senior Minister of State for Law; Senior Minister of State for Transport

Murali
Pillai

Murali Pillai

Senior Minister of State for Law; Senior Minister of State for Transport

Age
58

Years In Politics
11

Ministry

Law

Transport

Murali was Minister of State for Law and Transport.

He is a senior counsel and former partner at law firm Rajah & Tann.

He entered politics in 2015 as part of a PAP team that contested Aljunied GRC but lost to the WP. He was first elected in the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election.

Goh Pei Ming

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs; Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development

Age
43

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Home Affairs

Social and Family Development

Goh will take on the role of Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as Ministry of Social and Family Development, where he is currently the Minister of State for both.

Goh is former SAF chief of staff – joint staff who held the rank of brigadier-general. He also served concurrently as SAF inspector-general and chief sustainability officer.

He is chairman of the Kampong Chai Chee Community Club management committee.

Baey Yam Keng

Minister of State for Transport; Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth

Baey
Yam Keng

Baey Yam Keng

Minister of State for Transport; Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth

Age
55

Years In Politics
20

Ministry

Transport

Culture, Community and Youth

He is the Mayor of the North East District.

The former public servant entered politics in 2006.

In 2012, he quit his job as managing director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies to be a full-time MP.

Desmond Choo

Minister of State for Defence

Desmond
Choo

Desmond Choo

Minister of State for Defence

Age
47

Years In Politics
11

Ministry

Defence

He is the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, where he leads economic and social policy, strategic communications, and international relations.

Rahayu Mahzam

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information; Minister of State for Health

Rahayu
Mahzam

Rahayu Mahzam

Minister of State for Digital Development and Information; Minister of State for Health

Age
46

Years In Politics
11

Ministry

Digital Development and Information

Health

Rahayu is Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health.

She was an associate director of law firm Heng, Leong & Srinivasan and former deputy registrar of the Syariah Court before she entered politics in 2015.

New Portfolio

Alvin Tan

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of State for National Development

Alvin Tan

Alvin Tan

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of State for National Development

Age
46

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

National Development

Foreign Affairs

Tan will take on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and relinquish his Ministry of Trade and Industry post. He will also remain as the Minister of State for National Development.

He was the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth during the Cabinet reshuffle in 2024.

He made his electoral debut in 2020.

He has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors, including roles at LinkedIn and Facebook.

Gan Siow Huang

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of State for Trade and Industry

Gan
Siow Huang

Gan Siow Huang

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Minister of State for Trade and Industry

Age
51

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Foreign Affairs

Trade and Industry

Gan was Minister of State for Education and Manpower.

She was elected MP for Marymount in GE2020.

Before entering politics in 2020, she was Singapore's first woman general and held the rank of brigadier-general in the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

Minister of State for Home Affairs; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Age
44

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Foreign Affairs

Home Affairs

He will take on the new role of Minister of State for Home Affairs and remain as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs while relinquishing his role as Minister of State for Social and Family Development.

He is a lawyer.

He has been an MP in Chua Chu Kang GRC since 2020.

Dinesh​ Vasu Dash

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth; Minister of State for Manpower

Dinesh​
Vasu Dash

Dinesh​ Vasu Dash

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth; Minister of State for Manpower

Age
51

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Culture, Community and Youth

Manpower

Dinesh is the Mayor of the South East District.

He was previously chief executive of the Agency for Integrated Care.

He was also director of the Health Ministry's crisis strategy and operations group during the Covid-19 pandemic and a brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces before that.

Foo Cexiang

Minister of State for Manpower, Minister of State for Trade and Industry (from Sept 1)

Age

Years In Politics
New

Ministry

Manpower

Trade and Industry

Foo is the vice-president for port ecosystem development at port operator PSA Singapore.

A civil servant for over a decade, the first-term MP was a former director at the Transport Ministry, where he oversaw private and future mobility.

Shawn Loh

Minister of State for Education, Minister of State for Health (from Jan 1, 2027)

Age

Years In Politics
New

Ministry

Education

Health

xxx

Loh was a senior civil servant, who was most recently director of security and resilience programmes at the Finance Ministry.

Eric Chua

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development

Eric
Chua

Eric Chua

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development

Age
45

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Law

Social and Family Development

He was elected MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC in GE2020.

Before joining politics, he was director of the SGSecure Programme Office under the Home Affairs Ministry. He previously served with the SCDF and was commander of the 3rd SCDF Division.

Shawn Huang

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance

Shawn
Huang

Shawn Huang

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance

Age
44

Years In Politics
6

Ministry

Manpower

Finance

He was elected MP for Jurong GRC in GE2020.

He is a director for enterprise development in Temasek.

A former fighter pilot, he was the commanding officer of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's 140 Squadron.

Goh Hanyan

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment

Goh
Hanyan

Goh Hanyan

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment

Age
39

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Community, Culture and Youth

Sustainability and the Environment

Goh was a director in the Smart Nation Strategy Office and the national artificial intelligence group for policy and strategy at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

She was involved in grassroots work, which included helping with the Breakfast with Love programme in Jalan Besar GRC’s Kampong Glam division.

Syed Harun Alhabsyi

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development

Syed Harun
Alhabsyi

Syed Harun Alhabsyi

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development

Age
39

Years In Politics
1

Ministry

Education

National Development

Harun is a psychiatrist who runs his own clinic, the Starfish Clinic of Psychiatry & Mental Wellness.

He was appointed Nominated MP in July 2023 but resigned on Feb 14, 2025 - about a year before the end of his term - to join the PAP.