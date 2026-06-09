Finding the balance between youth and experience

While no rule dictates that younger squads succeed or older ones fail, a team’s age profile can reveal a lot about their strengths heading into the 2026 World Cup.

Younger teams often bring energy, pace, unpredictability, and the promise of a new generation of talent, while older squads may rely on tournament experience and players facing their final chance to compete on football’s biggest stage.

Take a look at which teams are expected to field the youngest and oldest squads in the tournament.