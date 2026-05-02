Johor resident Mohammad Fariz Mohd Kamal, 38, is among the hundreds of thousands of Malaysians who cross into Singapore daily for better work and better pay.

On April 7, he left his workplace – a pizzeria in Holland Road – early with a grin on his face.

He hopped onto his Yamaha Y15ZR moped – its “J” plate declaring where home really is — and headed for the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, home ground of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club.

At the stadium, he slung a bass drum across his shoulders to assume his “truer” identity: a percussionist for the Boys of Straits, one of JDT’s most fervent supporter groups.