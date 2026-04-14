Marcus asks AI chatbots various questions.

I have a protein shake every morning but I'm hungry by 10am. What else should I eat for breakfast?

+ My boss keeps changing priorities and I never know what to expect. How do I bring it up without saying the wrong thing?

Best way to build grip strength for deadlifts?

Is it still worth submitting Pokemon cards to PSA or is the grading backlog too bad now?

My ah ma's braised pork belly is so much better than mine. Why can't I ever get it right?

+ I almost caused an accident — what is a hook turn?!

Is Uniqlo in Australia cheaper?

+ What's a good anniversary gift for my girlfriend? She's really into skincare.

Looking for glasses. Something similar but more affordable. Any recommendations?

What are some bouldering gyms near one-north?

Best credit card for collecting miles?