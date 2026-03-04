Here’s a breakdown of Iran’s power structure.

Iran’s military leadership structure is centralised under its Supreme Leader. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, became Iran’s second supreme leader in 1989, after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

All organs of state fall under the Supreme Leader, and among the key ones are the Armed Forces and judiciary. Iran is one of the few countries with a two-track military structure – a regular army and the IRGC, which serves to protect the regime from domestic threats like anti-regime protests and uprisings.

Several key officials from the armed forces were killed, including army chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi and IRGC Commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour.

The judiciary ensures that Iranian laws are strictly enforced according to syariah law and the Constitution. The Guardian Council comprises clerics, who are appointed by the Supreme Leader, and the judiciary, serving as a gatekeeper in Iranian politics.