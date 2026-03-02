On Feb 28, the United States and Israel attacked Iran, targeting and killing some of its top leaders, including Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
US President Donald Trump said the objective of the strikes was to eliminate “imminent threats from the Iranian regime”, and that this was a chance for Iranians to be free from their government.
In an eight-minute video Mr Trump put out on his Truth Social platform as the US and Israel launched the attacks, he recalled the historic animosity the Iranian regime had displayed towards the US over the decades.
“The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests. We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated.” - US President Donald Trump.
President Trump has since not made a televised address to the nation nor met reporters. The President had also not sought Congress’ approval for the war.
In a post on social media platform X, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the attacks “wholly unprovoked, illegal and illegitimate”. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at Israel and Arab countries across the region.
Here’s what we know so far.
The reported attacks on the first and second day saw US and Israel targeting major cities in Iran, and Iran retaliating.
The strikes on Feb 28 by US and Israel, named Operation Epic Fury by the Pentagon, targeted several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, Qom and Kermanshah, according to reports from multiple news sources.
According to Iranian state media, an elementary girls’ school in the town of Minab in Hormozgan province was also hit, killing at least 115.
Top leaders including Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in the attacks.
Iran declared a state of mourning for 40 days after confirming the Supreme Leader’s death.
In retaliation to the US-Israeli attack, Iran carried out attacks on Israel and countries in the Middle East that host US military bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Dubai International Airport was also hit, injuring four people. There was also a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab hotel's outer facade caused by debris from an intercepted drone.
The Feb 28 attack comes eight months after Operation Midnight Hammer, when the US targeted nuclear facilities in Iran.
US-Israel and Iran have varying relationships with countries in the region.
Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release: “Singapore regrets the failure of negotiations that has resulted in strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, and retaliatory strikes by Iran on Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
“Singapore urges all parties to return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”
Oil prices are impacted by the attacks, affecting countries far away including Singapore.
Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, pumping about 4.5 per cent of global oil supplies. Ships carrying one-fifth of the world’s oil also pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key transit point for the global oil trade and is located on Iran's southern border.
Maritime traffic around the Gulf was still busy as at Feb 25, prior to the attacks.
With the ongoing conflict, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are telling vessels that “no ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz”, according to an official from the European Union's naval mission Aspides. The US has also warned ships to stay away from the Gulf due to “significant military activity”.
There has been a significant drop in vessel traffic through the area, with large shipping companies such as CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd also steering clear of the region.
Oil supply is expected to be significantly affected by the conflict. Oil prices soared by as much as 13 per cent in Asia on March 2 as markets opened in anticipation of short supply.
Analysts expect global oil prices to climb sharply.
Speaking at a Chinese New Year dinner at Teck Ghee Community Club on Feb 28, Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the attack will impact energy prices and affect countries far from the conflict, like Singapore.
He also said the attack contributes to an uncertain global climate that will in turn affect trade and investment.
Flights to and from the Middle East have also been disrupted, including 26 under the SIA Group.
In a press statement on March 1, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said two daily flights between Singapore and Dubai have been cancelled between Feb 28 and March 7. Two flights by Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, between Singapore and Jeddah have also been cancelled on Feb 28, March 2, 3, 5 and 7.
“We will continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and will adjust our flight paths as needed,” an SIA spokesperson added.
Airspace over Iran and adjacent countries is clear as airlines cancel flights across the Middle East.
Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran and the Middle East region in view of the volatile security situation and disruptions to flights to the region, said MFA in a press statement on Feb 28.
“In addition, Singaporean travellers may wish to consider alternative travel arrangements that do not involve transits through the region due to potential disruptions arising from airspace closures or flight cancellations,” MFA added.
The ministry said Singaporeans residing or transiting in the Middle East are advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, including staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely, and heeding the local government’s advice.
“There are currently no reports of Singaporean casualties in Israel, Iran and the wider Middle East region,” it added.
A plume of smoke rising following a reported explosion in Tehran on Feb 28, 2026. Two loud blasts were heard in the Iranian capital on the morning of Feb 28 morning by AFP journalists, and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the city. PHOTO: AFP
A woman mourning as people gather at Enghelab Square, after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on March 1, 2026. PHOTO: AFP
A photo from Iran's ISNA news agency showing rubble and debris covering a destroyed vehicle following a missile strike on a neighbourhood in the Iranian capital Tehran, on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: AFP
A screengrab from a video released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) showing a missile being fired from an unknown location, in this image obtained from social media released on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: CENTCOM via X via REUTERS
An image released by CENTCOM, which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed Epic Fury, showing a rocket launch from a ship, in this image obtained from social media released on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: CENTCOM via X via REUTERS
Smoke rising over Tehran following an explosion, after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said it had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in this screengrab taken from video, on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: West Asia News Agency (WANA) via REUTERS