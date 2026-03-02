A plume of smoke rising following a reported explosion in Tehran on Feb 28, 2026. Two loud blasts were heard in the Iranian capital on the morning of Feb 28 morning by AFP journalists, and two plumes of thick smoke were seen over the centre and east of the city. PHOTO: AFP

A woman mourning as people gather at Enghelab Square, after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on March 1, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

A photo from Iran's ISNA news agency showing rubble and debris covering a destroyed vehicle following a missile strike on a neighbourhood in the Iranian capital Tehran, on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

A screengrab from a video released by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) showing a missile being fired from an unknown location, in this image obtained from social media released on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: CENTCOM via X via REUTERS

An image released by CENTCOM, which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed Epic Fury, showing a rocket launch from a ship, in this image obtained from social media released on Feb 28, 2026. PHOTO: CENTCOM via X via REUTERS