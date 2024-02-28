In 1989, Mr Aw Ban Soon, a third-generation Chinese Singaporean, travelled with his father to Anxi county in China’s south-eastern Fujian province to visit their ancestral home.

It was an eye-opening experience. Dressed in a red shirt, Mr Aw finally met the uncles and cousins he had known only through letters. Following customs, he and his father brought gifts such as medicine and powdered glucose for their relatives.

The Aws even bought a fridge and a water pump for their relatives, using their passports to get the goods at speciality stores in Anxi.

Thirty-six years later, in 2025, 65-year-old Mr Aw, in a white shirt, returned to Anxi with his siblings, unsure what gifts might bridge the distance that had grown between them and their cousins.