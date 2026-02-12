The overall fiscal position is sound and resilient, with an expected surplus of $8.5 billion for fiscal year (FY) 2026, compared with 2025’s revised surplus of $15.1 billion.
Setting aside the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) and special transfers, the primary deficit comes up to $2.6 billion.
The overall surplus or deficit shows the difference between revenue and expenditure after accounting for NIRC and special transfers, whereas the primary surplus or deficit shows the difference between operating revenue and total expenditure.
The largest expenditure in 2026 is expected to be for the social development sector – $65.8 billion, accounting for 41 per cent of total Budget expenses.
The largest source of revenue for 2026 is expected to come from corporate income tax – $37.8 billion, which is 23 per cent of the overall Budget revenue.
