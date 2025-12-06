Group stage

Group A 1 out of 12

MEX
RSA
KOR
UEFA4
The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, Denmark and North Macedonia.

Group B 2 out of 12

CAN
UEFA1
QAT
SUI
The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group C 3 out of 12

BRA
MAR
HAI
SCO
Group D 4 out of 12

USA
PAR
AUS
UEFA3
The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey and Romania.

Group E 5 out of 12

GER
CUW
CIV
ECU
Group F 6 out of 12

NED
JPN
UEFA2
TUN
The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania.

Group G 7 out of 12

BEL
EGY
IRN
NZL
Group H 8 out of 12

ESP
CPV
KSA
URU
Group I 9 out of 12

FRA
SEN
IC2
NOR
The final spot will be decided in the inter-confederation (IC) play-off in March between Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq.

Group J 10 out of 12

ARG
ALG
AUT
JOR
Group K 11 out of 12

POR
IC1
UZB
COL
The final spot will be decided in the inter-confederation (IC) play-off in March between New Caledonia, Jamaica and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Group L 12 out of 12

ENG
CRO
GHA
PAN
Best third place

For the first time in World Cup history, the winners and runners-up of each group will be joined in the knockout round of 32 by the eight best third-placed teams. The placement of each team will affect whom they face in the knockout round.

Knockouts

Dec 05, 2025 at 6:18pm

Teams

MEX - Mexico
RSA - South Africa
KOR - South Korea
UEFA4 - Union of European Football Associations 4
CAN - Canada
UEFA1 - Union of European Football Associations 1
QAT - Qatar
SUI - Switzerland
BRA - Brazil
MAR - Morocco
HAI - Haiti
SCO - Scotland
USA - USA
PAR - Paraguay
AUS - Australia
UEFA3 - Union of European Football Associations 3
GER - Germany
CUW - Curacao
CIV - Ivory Coast
ECU - Ecuador
NED - Netherlands
JPN - Japan
UEFA2 - Union of European Football Associations 2
TUN - Tunisia
BEL - Belgium
EGY - Egypt
IRN - Iran
NZL - New Zealand
ESP - Spain
CPV - Cape Verde
KSA - Saudi Arabia
URU - Uruguay
FRA - France
SEN - Senegal
IC2 - Inter-confederation 2
NOR - Norway
ARG - Argentina
ALG - Algeria
AUT - Austria
JOR - Jordan
POR - Portugal
IC1 - Inter-confederation 1
UZB - Uzbekistan
COL - Colombia
ENG - England
CRO - Croatia
GHA - Ghana
PAN - Panama