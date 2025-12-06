Group A 1 out of 12 MEX RSA KOR UEFA4 1

2

3

4 The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Czech Republic, Republic of Ireland, Denmark and North Macedonia.

Group B 2 out of 12 CAN UEFA1 QAT SUI 1

2

3

4 The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group C 3 out of 12 BRA MAR HAI SCO 1

2

3

4

Group D 4 out of 12 USA PAR AUS UEFA3 1

2

3

4 The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Slovakia, Kosovo, Turkey and Romania.

Group E 5 out of 12 GER CUW CIV ECU 1

2

3

4

Group F 6 out of 12 NED JPN UEFA2 TUN 1

2

3

4 The final spot will be decided in the UEFA play-off in March between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania.

Group G 7 out of 12 BEL EGY IRN NZL 1

2

3

4

Group H 8 out of 12 ESP CPV KSA URU 1

2

3

4

Group I 9 out of 12 FRA SEN IC2 NOR 1

2

3

4 The final spot will be decided in the inter-confederation (IC) play-off in March between Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq.

Group J 10 out of 12 ARG ALG AUT JOR 1

2

3

4

Group K 11 out of 12 POR IC1 UZB COL 1

2

3

4 The final spot will be decided in the inter-confederation (IC) play-off in March between New Caledonia, Jamaica and Democratic Republic of Congo.