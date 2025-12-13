“There is no ‘free tariff money’ from foreigners,” We Pay the Tariffs, a coalition fighting on behalf of small American businesses to end the tariffs, wrote in an open letter to Congress. “Years of hard work, late nights and sweat equity to build our businesses, create good jobs and contribute to our communities will be wiped out in the very near future. Waiting six or 12 months for a potential solution is not viable. Many of our businesses will no longer exist.”