Around 6.47pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time, the police received reports of shots being fired in Bondi Beach. The New South Wales police posted on social media platform X that they were responding to the incident.

According to The New York Times, the gunmen arrived in a small silver hatchback parked by the footbridge. In videos taken by bystanders, it can be seen that the gunmen subsequently moved towards the bridge and started firing into the crowd in the park.

About a minute later, one gunman, in white pants, left the bridge and walked towards the crowd as he continued shooting in their direction. The other, in black pants, stayed on the bridge and did not stop firing.

A bystander tackled the gunman in white pants, taking away his gun and pointing it at him.

The gunman in white pants retreated back to the bridge after a while and rejoined the other gunman. He picked up another gun and continued firing into the crowd until he was shot by the police.