A fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has killed at least 65 and left 280 unaccounted for, making it the city’s deadliest fire in seven decades. The casualties include a firefighter.
Fires at four blocks in Wang Fuk Court have been put out, while the flames in the remaining three blocks were brought under control by late afternoon on Nov 27. Full-scale rescue work is ongoing and victims are still being extracted from the buildings.
Here’s what we know so far.
The fire was first reported around 2.50 pm on Nov 26. It started at Wang Cheong House, one of the eight towers in Wang Fuk Court, and spread rapidly to the other blocks around it.
Seven out of eight blocks were affected.
Wang Fuk Court is a high-rise residential estate in Hong Kong's northern New Territories with nearly 2,000 flats housing more than 4,000 residents. The blocks stand 31 stories tall and about 12m apart.
The high-rise blocks, which had been undergoing renovation since July 2024, were covered in bamboo scaffolding and green protective mesh.
Each floor has eight units, all arranged around a common area that includes stairs and three lifts.
The exact cause is unknown, but the fire appears to have started around the external scaffolding of Wang Cheong House.
The flames then spread inside the building and, fanned by strong winds, engulfed several neighbouring blocks.
All eight residential blocks within the estate had been undergoing renovations since July 2024, and were covered in bamboo scaffolding and a green netting.
While the government has pushed to phase out bamboo scaffolding for construction in favour of metal ones and clamps, there are still around 2,500 registered bamboo scaffolders in the city.
In March, the government said half of public construction works must now use metal scaffolding to improve worker safety.
In 2025 alone, there have been at least two other fires involving bamboo scaffolding, according to the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims in Hong Kong.
However, this latest fire could be attributed to other factors, such as the material used on top of the bamboo scaffolding.
At the scene of the Wang Fuk Court inferno, exterior netting and plastic sheets on the scaffolding that "burned far more intensely and spread much faster than permitted materials" were discovered, Security Secretary Chris Tang said.
Boards of styrofoam were also found plastered to window frames in some units within the estate, he said.
Pictures show that while much of the bamboo scaffolding remains intact, the green netting was mostly destroyed.
He called the situation “unusual”.
Volunteers gather to help affected residents, temporary shelters set up
Hong Kongers are trying to locate the hundreds of people who remain missing after the fire broke out. They have set up many groups through online channels and social media platforms, including Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp.
An online spreadsheet, now converted into a web app, has been created for people to mark themselves as safe. Another allows people to indicate what help or supplies they may need and where.
The next of kin of missing persons can also get updates through this web app.
Scores of volunteers have been giving out bananas and energy drinks to the firefighters at the scene. They have also mobilised in groups to donate and distribute warm clothing, portable chargers, appliances, hot water bottles and food to those affected by the blaze.
The authorities have set up at least 10 temporary shelters across Tai Po district to house those who have been evacuated from their homes. More will be opened as needed, they said.