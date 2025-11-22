This specimen of sea hibiscus (Hibiscus tiliaceus) is one of the oldest specimens in the Singapore Herbarium’s collection, dating back to 1793. It was collected from Tamil Nadu, India. This species is a common coastal and back mangrove plant of tropical areas, and can also be found on Singapore’s shores. This specimen of Indigofera filiformis dates back even further, to 1790. It was collected from Tamil Nadu, India. This species is related to the indigo plant, which is used to produce indigo dye.