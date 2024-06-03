From Tuas to Changi: A night walk across Singapore
Walking, a humble, low-impact cardio exercise, is gaining traction in Singapore, with more than 20 public and private groups sprouting across social media platforms such as Facebook and Meetup.com in the last four years.
“Do you know what’s that across the water?” asks a walker, pointing at the stretch of apartment blocks on the other side of the strait. “That’s Forest City in Johor Bahru.”
More than 30 people have shown up to walk through the night together.
They are at the very western end of Singapore. The next few hours will take them through sprawling industrial complexes and past petrochemical refineries – and that’s just the first part of the walk.
“Meet at Tuas Link MRT Station – Exit B. Walk leaves at 9.00pm sharp,” the message sent to the WhatsApp group for LongwalkSG said.
The popular walking group had come up with a plan for a 66-km trek from Tuas Link to Changi Coast, set to be completed in 15 hours.
The night before, the group chat – which has 34 members – was buzzing with discussions: what to bring, what to wear and what to eat before the meet-up. A seasoned walker chimed in with some advice: Bring some sour snacks to perk you up if you start getting sleepy.
By 8.45pm, small groups of people have gathered at Tuas Link MRT station, decked out in dri-fit shirts, sports shoes, small backpacks and headlamps. One man uses the metal handrail outside the station to do calf warm-ups.
The night air is filled with the fresh scent of petrichor. Checking his phone, a man announces a 50 per cent to 60 per cent chance of heavy rain at 2am. But the group – armed with umbrellas and raincoats – is not fazed. Nobody is going to rain on their parade.
At 9pm sharp, Mr Won Tzyy-ya, the founder of LongwalkSG, 65, does a head count. All 34 members are present. He then gives a quick safety briefing. “This is not a race. Walk in a team, look out for each other, and walk at your comfortable pace. We start from Raffles Marina Lighthouse (Johor Straits Lighthouse), walking through Pandan Reservoir, West Coast Park, Merlion Park, East Coast Park and end at the Inscription of the Island,” he says.
“For our safety, at every checkpoint, a health check and headcount is done before we continue to the next checkpoint,” he adds.
With headlamps turned on, the group sets off.
As they walk towards the lighthouse, they notice a colourful junk boat docked at the marina. One of the walkers says it is the Imperial Cheng Ho Cruise, modelled after the one that was commandeered by 15th-century Chinese Admiral Cheng Ho.
The walk starts leisurely, with people in the group getting to know one another.
Madam Magdalene Ang, 65, officially retired from her job as a legal administrative executive at the Housing Board three years ago but rejoined the public housing authority in 2021. She started walking during the Covid-19 pandemic and joined LongwalkSG. She climbed Mount Kinabalu in March and plans to hike the Great Wall of China in September.
Mr Alvin Lok, a town council property officer, joined the group a few months ago. The 60-year-old says: “When you walk, you also chit-chat with people. You get to know people, and find out why they are interested in walking. We have the same interests and the same objectives, so we motivate one another.”
Mr Tan Hock Seng says this night walk would be challenging for him. The 65-year-old compliance officer suffered a serious stroke in 2018 that left him paralysed on the left side of his body, as well as visually and hearing impaired. He looked into ways he could expedite his recovery. After being discharged from the hospital, he practised standing up, visited a physiotherapist and did short walks around his neighbourhood. The left side of his body is still weaker than the right, but he has learnt to stabilise himself on every terrain, can climb up and down staircases, and carries a covert walking stick – an umbrella.
“I dared not do a night walk alone because of my impaired vision. This is my first night walk because I know there will be a sweeper in the group who can help me,” he says, referring to the member who walks behind the group to make sure everyone stays together. “The worst thing that can happen is that I drop out from the walk early.”
LongwalkSG, which was set up in 2019, is just one of several walking groups in Singapore. A rough count on Facebook shows more than 20 private and public groups with members ranging from a few hundred to several thousands. Many of these groups were set up during the pandemic when overseas travel was restricted. After months of being stuck indoors, taking long walks amid nature was a welcome relief and a cost-effective way to get in some daily exercise.
LongwalkSG was founded by Mr Won. In 2000, while working as a regional technical director at a US-based e-commerce company, the then 41-year-old was diagnosed with three major artery blockages and had to undergo angioplasty; he was fitted with four stents.
“I realised that life is even more important. It’s not just about working and making a lot of money. I needed to slow down,” says Mr Won, who retired in 2010.
After his health scare, he started walking every morning around his neighbourhood in Boon Keng, sometimes even making his way to Marina Bay and East Coast Park. He shared these walks on his Facebook page.
In 2019, he started a WhatsApp group called LongwalkSG. Friends joined first, followed by friends of friends. He then set up a Facebook group at the end of 2023. The group now boasts more than 1,700 members.
During a short water and toilet break, the group’s oldest member shares tips on how to walk more efficiently.
A retired medical general practitioner, the 88-year-old was chairman of the Singapore Athletics Association Race Walking sub-committee between 2011 and 2017. The group organised race walking competitions.
“In the past, we used to have Big Walk events annually in Singapore and Malaysia in which thousands took part. I first took part in 1984 when I was 48 and have not stopped walking since,” says Dr Leong, who took part in four full marathons in his 50s.
Two hours in, the group walks past factory buildings in Jurong Industrial Estate to the constant buzz of machines in the background.
Once in a while, a whistle blows and someone shouts: “Look out! Incoming vehicles!”, setting off a warning chain down the group.
The faster walkers in the group keep a pace of 5.4 km per hour.
As the night wears on, fatigue and sleepiness start setting in. The group falls silent, focusing their energy on putting one foot in front of the other.
“Alvin is starting to walk sideways! He is falling asleep,” says Ms Michelle Wong, 56, a manager at a media company, nudging her boyfriend so that he walks in a straight line.
Dawn breaks as the group finally reaches the Merlion at 7am. A few people have dropped off along the way, leaving 16 still going strong. They take a group photo to celebrate their night long trek, having covered more than 31km.
Next, they make a quick pit stop at Golden Mile Food Centre to refuel. They are slightly behind schedule, so they need to make up for lost time.
The weather in Singapore is scorching in April. Daily temperatures average between 26 deg C and 32 deg C , with the El Nino phenomenon making it even hotter.
Some walkers, unable to continue, end the walk early. A participant writes in the group chat: “Hi. I left already. My leg cannot any more.”
Mr Won, however, rallies: “To reach Changi Beach, we may need another six hours. We never give up. All of us are going to persevere and complete the walk together.”
In the last 10 km, it starts pouring heavily. Park goers and children playing at Changi Beach Park dash for shelter.
Finally, the finishing point – an art installation called Inscription Of The Land – comes into sight. The group has shrunk considerably, with only 10 members left.
They look energetic and triumphant despite having walked for 18 hours, with just short breaks for meals. Looking at their smartwatches, they have clocked even more distance than expected – 78km in total. One walker quips: “Maybe I will walk back home and make it 100 km!”