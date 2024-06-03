Mr Tan Hock Seng says this night walk would be challenging for him. The 65-year-old compliance officer suffered a serious stroke in 2018 that left him paralysed on the left side of his body, as well as visually and hearing impaired. He looked into ways he could expedite his recovery. After being discharged from the hospital, he practised standing up, visited a physiotherapist and did short walks around his neighbourhood. The left side of his body is still weaker than the right, but he has learnt to stabilise himself on every terrain, can climb up and down staircases, and carries a covert walking stick – an umbrella.