Skip to main content

Wild snaps: Biodiversity race puts S’pore’s animals in focus

Nearly 160 students competed in a local biodiversity race, which tested both their photography skills and knowledge about animals. The Straits Times tagged along for the hunt.

By ARIEL YU AND GAVIN FOO |

Rays of sunlight filter through the leaves and branches of trees in Pasir Ris Park at 8am.

Peering through his binoculars, 12-year-old student Faris Irfan Farid looks out for birds.

He and his teammates from Yumin Primary School reach a pedestrian bridge overlooking Sungei Tampines and thick foliage. Binoculars and cameras on hand, they keep an eye out for interesting fauna.

They were among 159 students from 12 schools who fanned out across the island to four parks and two gardens on May 29, seeking to capture and document as many species of fauna as they could. Primary school teams were given three hours, while secondary school teams were given 3½ hours.

Yumin Primary School pupils looking for wildlife in Pasir Ris Park.
Yumin Primary School pupils looking for wildlife in Pasir Ris Park.

Held for the third consecutive year, the Nature Society Singapore’s (NSS) annual biodiversity race aims to get young people to fall in love with Singapore’s fauna. It is open to all primary and secondary school students.

Yishun Town Secondary’s Sheryl Lim, 14, taking pictures of wildlife in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
Yishun Town Secondary’s Sheryl Lim, 14, taking pictures of wildlife in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Students can either submit photographs of creatures they spot or audio recordings of bird calls to the iNaturalist website, which records animal and plant sightings and aims to capture high-quality observations that researchers can use.

A common flameback woodpecker in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A common flameback woodpecker in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
Yishun Town Secondary’s Lee Zi Ying uploading her photo of a common flameback woodpecker to the iNaturalist website.
Yishun Town Secondary’s Lee Zi Ying uploading her photo of a common flameback woodpecker to the iNaturalist website.

Only birds, butterflies, moths, amphibians, reptiles and mammals were counted in the race.

An oriental magpie robin in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
An oriental magpie robin in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A julia heliconian butterfly in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A julia heliconian butterfly in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A Malayan water monitor in a lake in Pasir Ris Park.
A Malayan water monitor in a lake in Pasir Ris Park.

The annual biodiversity race is part of NSS’ flagship citizen science and nature education programme, Every Singaporean A Naturalist (ESN). It aims to equip youngsters from pre-school to tertiary levels with the knowledge and skills to appreciate, identify and monitor urban biodiversity.

The NSS provides reference cards to help students identify their snapshots.
The NSS provides reference cards to help students identify their snapshots.

Up to three teams per school can participate in the competition.

Many of the participants said they took part in the race after gaining an appreciation for Singapore’s rich biodiversity from their co-curricular activities (CCA) and environmental initiatives in school.

Yumin Primary pupils trying to spot animals in Pasir Ris Park.
Yumin Primary pupils trying to spot animals in Pasir Ris Park.

This was the second time Raffles Girls’ School students Jovina Cheong, 14, Nipuna Vaitheeshwaran, 14, and Tania Raj Kanna, 15, participated in the biodiversity race.

The trio took part in a school-based research project in 2023, where they became “really interested in biodiversity”, Jovina said. “We also had a chance to join last year and we thought it was really fun and exciting.”

Having gained a better understanding of Singapore’s biodiversity through the research project and the biodiversity race in 2023, Tania went on to encourage her peers, such as schoolmate Amelia Lim, to join her in learning more about the abundance of nature on this urban island.

Raffles Girls’ School students (from left) Tania Raj Kanna, Jovina Cheong, Nipuna Vaitheeshwaran and Amelia Lim in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
Raffles Girls’ School students (from left) Tania Raj Kanna, Jovina Cheong, Nipuna Vaitheeshwaran and Amelia Lim in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Yishun Town Secondary’s Sim Hui Hui, 14, took part in the race because her interest was piqued by her CCA, environmental science club.

“If I wasn’t in this CCA, I would not have come to all these parks. I would probably stay at home and study all day. So I think this has led me to get closer to nature,” said Hui Hui, a second-time participant.

Students taking part in the biodiversity race in Pasir Ris Park.
Students taking part in the biodiversity race in Pasir Ris Park.

Her teammate, Lee Zi Ying (below, holding camera), 15, said: “It’s important for youth like myself to know about Singapore’s biodiversity because it’s actually really unique that we get to see different kinds of animals here. I didn’t even know that some animals existed.”

CONNECTING WITH NATURE

“It’s important for youth like myself to know about Singapore’s biodiversity.”

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Ms Lim Jia Ying, the girls’ environmental science club CCA teacher, said it is of utmost importance that youth learn to protect Singapore’s biodiversity.

A spotted wood owl in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A spotted wood owl in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A ciliate blue butterfly resting on a Yishun Town Secondary student's finger in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A ciliate blue butterfly resting on a Yishun Town Secondary student's finger in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

“We all know to take action and raise awareness, and help with conservation and sustainability. But for them to do so, they must learn and love Singapore’s biodiversity first. It’s hard for people to commit to changes,” she said.

Yumin Primary pupils rushing to photograph junglefowls in Pasir Ris Park.
Yumin Primary pupils rushing to photograph junglefowls in Pasir Ris Park.

Established in 1954, the NSS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering appreciation and promoting conservation of the natural world in Singapore, Malaysia and the surrounding region.

A red-breasted parakeet in Pasir Ris Park.
A red-breasted parakeet in Pasir Ris Park.

Ms Huang Ningxin, NSS’ assistant director and head secretariat, said Singapore’s youth can contribute to conservation efforts as citizen scientists by simple acts such as uploading photographs to the iNaturalist database, which is part of a global database for conservation and research.

“There is power in numbers. There are always more members of the public than there are researchers or scientists. The public can actually provide more data for researchers than if the researchers themselves were to go out into nature,” she said.

Yumin Primary School pupils Faris Irfan Farid (right), 12, looking for birds with a pair of binoculars as his teammate, Tan En Qi, 12, photographs them in Pasir Ris Park.
Yumin Primary School pupils Faris Irfan Farid (right), 12, looking for birds with a pair of binoculars as his teammate, Tan En Qi, 12, photographs them in Pasir Ris Park.
After the race, Yishun Town Secondary students get some shut-eye on their bus journey from Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to the competition’s prize-giving ceremony in Pasir Panjang.
After the race, Yishun Town Secondary students get some shut-eye on their bus journey from Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to the competition’s prize-giving ceremony in Pasir Panjang.

Students from Raffles Girls’ School and Teck Whye Primary came up tops for recording the highest number of species – 33 and 21 respectively – with research-grade observations.

Winners of the secondary school category: Raffles Girls’ School students Chloe Ming Lee (left), 16, Weng Lang, 16, and Nikki Tan Jiaru (not in picture), 15.
Winners of the secondary school category: Raffles Girls’ School students Chloe Ming Lee (left), 16, Weng Lang, 16, and Nikki Tan Jiaru (not in picture), 15.
Topping the primary school category: Teck Whye Primary’s (from left) Khine Myint Mo, 10, Nur Layla Mohd Sharil, 10, and Kee Ke Xin, 12, with the highest number of research-grade observations.
Topping the primary school category: Teck Whye Primary’s (from left) Khine Myint Mo, 10, Nur Layla Mohd Sharil, 10, and Kee Ke Xin, 12, with the highest number of research-grade observations.

The same Teck Whye Primary team and one from Yishun Town Secondary won for best photographed observations, while Sembawang Primary and a second team from Raffles Girls’ School made the most unique observations.

Raffles Girls’ School students (from left) Megan Lee, 15, Soh Ping Lynn, 15, Vivien Qi, 13, and Zhou Zi Qiao, 12, winning the most unique observation in the secondary school category.
Raffles Girls’ School students (from left) Megan Lee, 15, Soh Ping Lynn, 15, Vivien Qi, 13, and Zhou Zi Qiao, 12, winning the most unique observation in the secondary school category.
Some of the winning entries on the iNaturalist website.
Some of the winning entries on the iNaturalist website.

Those keen to support the ESN programme, and schools or organisations which are interested to join the programme can e-mail NSS at esn@nss.org.sg

A pair of black-naped orioles having a bite of a praying mantis in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
A pair of black-naped orioles having a bite of a praying mantis in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.
Produced by:
  • Ariel Yu
  • Gavin Foo
  • Grace Tay
  • Jason Quah
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Leonard Lai
  • Tyne Ng
Main photographs by:
  • Gavin Foo
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.