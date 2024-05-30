At 3.49.21pm (Singapore time), while cruising at 37,000 ft, the plane started to vibrate, likely after entering an area of convective activity —upward and downward currents of air often associated with thunderstorms.

At the same time, and while still on autopilot, the plane started to rise rapidly.

In response, the autopilot pitched the aircraft downward to return to 37,000 ft.

At 3.49.32pm, one of the pilots announced that the seat-belt sign had been turned on.

Less than 10 seconds later, the aircraft experienced a sudden drop in altitude, causing unbelted passengers and crew to be flung into the air.

According to the investigation, within four seconds, the plane’s vertical acceleration went back to positive 1.5G, causing those who were flung off their seats to fall back down. The plane dropped 178 ft, from 37,362 ft to 37,184 ft. As a result, some passengers and crew members were injured.

During this time and for 21 seconds, the pilots took manual control of the aircraft to stabilise it. They re-engaged the autopilot at 3.50.05pm.

The plane continued to fluctuate, although more gradually, until it reached its original cruising altitude of 37,000 ft at 3.50.23pm.

After being informed by the cabin crew about injured passengers, the pilots diverted to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. En route, they requested medical services to meet the aircraft upon arrival.