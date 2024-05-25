What is kitefoiling?
What is the objective
of the race?
What are we looking out
for when watching a race?
From the Asian Games to European championships and world championships, Max Maeder has won them all.
As kitefoiling makes its debut at the 2024 Paris Games, the 17-year-old will be the one to watch after retaining his world title just last week.
There are a few basic pieces of equipment needed for kitefoiling – mainly the kite, board and foil.
The kite is a sail that provides the power to pull the kitefoiler with the wind. It is controlled via a bar that is connected to the kitefoiler.
Kitefoilers race on a foil board, which is a kitesurfing board that is about a metre long with a foil attached to it.
The board is elevated above the water by a foil. The foil comprises a mast of about a metre, and a front and back wing connected by a fuselage.
The races take place on a pre-set course that is marked by buoys.
The course is typically around 7 to 10km and takes about 12 minutes to complete.
Foiling is an essential technique that every rider has to master. It occurs when the board lifts above the water on the foil.
This allows the kiter to ride with much higher efficiency than if the board were touching the water surface. Kitefoilers can reach speeds of over 70kmh.
The start is one of the most important parts of a race. Riders start the race together so getting into an ideal position is crucial so that they have the space to manoeuvre freely.
Paying attention to the surrounding kitefoilers is key to staying ahead. Timing is also important – being a few seconds late can lead to a kiter getting stuck with the rest of the pack.
Jibing and tacking are two key techniques constantly used to change direction in kitefoiling.
As kitefoilers cannot travel in a straight line with or against the wind, they zigzag their way around the course using a series of jibes or tacks.
A jibe is a transition or change of direction with the wind and a tack is a change of direction against the wind.
How will Max be
racing at the Olympics?
The Formula Kite competition at the 2024 Olympics will take place at the Marseille Marina from Aug 4 to 8. The competition is split into two main segments: a qualifying stage which is known as the opening series from Aug 4 to 7 and the medal series on Aug 8.
There will be 20 kitefoilers who compete against one another in the qualifying stage of the Olympics over 16 to 20 races.
The qualifying stage uses a low-point system, with points awarded based on the kitefoilers’ position in each race. For example, if the kitefoiler finishes first, they will be given one point.
The top 10 kitefoilers will progress to the next stage of the regatta.
The top two go straight to the finals...
...while the other eight will be placed in either semi-final A or B depending on their standing in the opening series.
The kitefoilers who place third, sixth, seventh and 10th in the qualifying round go to semi-final A, while the rest are placed in B.
The first to three match points in each semi-final secures their spot in the finals. To win a race is to earn a match point.
The kitefoilers who finish third and fourth in the opening series enter the semi-finals with two match points each...
...the fifth and sixth kitefoilers each get one match point...
...the rest get no points.
They race until one of the kitefoilers gets three match points.
The winners of each of semi-final then advance to the finals.
Again, to win, one has to be the first to get three match points. The top kitefoiler from the qualifying round already has two match points...
...the runner-up gets one match point...
...and the winners of the semi-finals get no match points.
The winner is decided when one of the kitefoilers earns three match points in the finals.
Even though he has enjoyed a dominant start to the season, Max insists nothing is determined yet. He says it is a “different level of pressure” and he will spend the months leading up to the Olympics training and competing in Europe.
Find out more about how Max has become one of the best kitefoilers in the world in the next instalment of this series that will be out in mid-July.