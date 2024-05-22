Skip to main content

Nature and nurture: This urban farm in S'pore has a very special mission

Grace Mission, founded in 2012 by Pastor Andrew Choo and his wife Grace, aims to provide jobs and therapy to people with autism and other special needs.

By JASON QUAH |

It is a sweltering hot Monday morning in March 2024, but Mr Tan Cher Xuan remains focused on his task – harvesting vegetables on a rooftop in an Ang Mo Kio industrial estate.

The 26-year-old has autism, a neuro-developmental condition that can affect learning and development.

He has worked at the hydroponics farm run by social enterprise Grace Mission for more than two years.

Grace Mission was founded in 2012 by Pastor Andrew Choo, 63, and his wife Grace, 61 (pictured below), with the aim of providing jobs and therapy to people with autism and other special needs.

The vegetables – planted, harvested and packed by people like Mr Tan – are sold to hotels and restaurants. The farm produces an average of a tonne of vegetables each month, and also runs tours and education programmes.

Mr Tan’s father, retiree Tan Boon Wang, recalled: “When Cher Xuan started, he didn’t dare touch the plants. He would run away and shout.”

Mr Tan Boon Wang (left) working alongside his son Cher Xuan at the farm in March.
But his son has adapted to working half-days for three days a week, the 68-year-old said.

Mr Tan Cher Xuan working at City Sprouts Punggol, where Grace Mission occupies two greenhouses.
It is estimated that 1 per cent of the population in Singapore is on the autism spectrum.

Farming and nature can help soothe those with special needs and provide them with employment opportunities, said Pastor Choo, who outfitted the farm with a therapy garden, where workers can relax and take breaks in while enjoying the flora and fauna (below).

Mr Arunkumar Ashwin, 18, who has autism, resting at the therapy garden in March.
“I experienced the therapeutic effect of nature myself when I was recovering from a stroke, so I wanted to find a solution to help people in a real-world setting away from books and clinical environments,” Pastor Choo added.

Mr Arunkumar Ashwin at the farm in March.
Mr Arunkumar conducting pH tests on the hydroponics system in March. "This is my first job. I find it fun and would like to come back after I study," said the Singapore Institute of Management student.
Mr Arunkumar conducting pH tests on the hydroponics system in March. "This is my first job. I find it fun and would like to come back after I study," said the Singapore Institute of Management student.

This is not the couple’s first foray into helping the marginalised and those with special needs. They founded Andrew and Grace Home for troubled girls in 1998. Pastor Choo also spent two years managing a residential student development programme at Assumption Pathway School, where he worked with youth with autism.

A statue depicting two people in an embrace seen at the farm in March.
Many special needs youth at the farm cannot find jobs elsewhere due to their temperaments, said Pastor Choo.

Mr Vincent Law, 60 (in grey), a consultant counsellor at Grace Mission, having lunch with (from second left) Ms Alethea Lew, Mr Raffles Ling and Mr Arunkumar Ashwin, who are some of the farm’s special needs workers. Mr Law said: “I teach (our beneficiaries) how to calm themselves down when their emotions get the better of them. They need understanding and support.”
Mr Vincent Law, 60 (in grey), a consultant counsellor at Grace Mission, having lunch with (from second left) Ms Alethea Lew, Mr Raffles Ling and Mr Arunkumar Ashwin, who are some of the farm’s special needs workers. Mr Law said: “I teach (our beneficiaries) how to calm themselves down when their emotions get the better of them. They need understanding and support.”

Ms Alethea Lew, 21, who has autism, left her job in food preparation at a hotel in July 2023 after three weeks due to her anxiety.

“When she’s anxious, she can’t control her behaviour,” said her mother Madam Thun, 56, who wants to be known only by her last name.

Ms Alethea Lew touching plants in the therapy garden at the farm in March.
Madam Thun accompanying her daughter for lunch. Ms Lew prefers to eat at the same time every day.
Since December 2023, Ms Lew has worked at the farm almost daily. Her duties include washing farm equipment and transporting vegetables.

Ms Lew washing farming equipment at the farm in March.
“Everybody at the farm is tolerant and patient,” said Madam Thun, adding that “people outside” tend to get frustrated with people with autism because they are unfamiliar with the condition.

“Even I, find it therapeutic,” said the part-time administrative worker, who helps out at the farm herself.

Madam Thun working alongside her daughter in March.
At any one time, the farm may host around five to 10 beneficiaries who work part-time like Ms Lew. They draw a monthly allowance of around $200 to $500, depending on their ability.

Mr Linus Chong, 21, who has cerebral palsy, storing vegetables in the freezer at the farm in March.
On top of picking up farming skills, they also participate in nature therapy activities such as pruning plants and caring for animals. Interacting with nature can increase their understanding of emotions, said Pastor Choo.

Pastor Andrew Choo holding a terrapin at the farm in March. He believes in the therapeutic effect of nature.
Pastor Choo encouraging Ms Alethea Lew to touch a terrapin at the farm in March.
Working alongside them are seven full-time staff, one of whom has autism. Mr Raffles Ling (below) joined the farm as a beneficiary in July 2023 and became a full-time employee in January 2024.

The 27-year-old, who draws a monthly salary of $1,800, said: “I was nervous when I first joined, but a mentor helped me overcome my fear and awkwardness. I feel proud and privileged to work here full time. I could not imagine it when I first joined.”

Mr Raffles Ling using a cart to ferry one of the non-special needs staff members, who wanted to be known only as Ms Soe.
Asked what his role is, Mr Ling, who had been packing vegetables earlier, replied: “I do a bit of everything, but I really like putting seeds into styrofoam. It’s relaxing.”

Mr Raffles Ling (centre) giving instructions to Ms Alethea Lew and Mr Tan Cher Xuan at the farm in March.
Besides the farm, Grace Missions also leverages water sports as therapy. Working with local stand-up paddleboarding club SUP Ventures, its Project Ocean Therapy provides lessons for children and youth with autism, such as 11-year-old Jozen Lum.

Jozen Lum, 11, relaxing in the sea alongside water sports coach Gracie Teo, 36, during a stand-up paddleboarding lesson, at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, in March. When it comes to coaching kids with autism, there is a delicate balance between keeping them comfortable and pushing their limits, said Ms Teo.
The Pathlight School student has become better at expressing his feelings verbally since starting stand-up paddleboarding in June 2023, said his aunt Shermeen Ang.

Jozen Lum (second from right) stand-up paddleboarding alongside Lim Zi Keat (right), 12, who has autism, and water sports coaches Gracie Teo (left) and Lilian Tong, 33, at Siloso Beach, Sentosa, in March.
The Choos first embarked on their farming mission in Neo Tiew, before moving to Ang Mo Kio in 2020. They are on the move again as their lease is up in May.

Mr Tan Boon Wang dismantling farming equipment at the rooftop premises, in preparation for the farm’s move.
Rising rent is one of the biggest challenges for Grace Mission, and having to move is a reality, said Pastor Choo, who has decided to decentralise the farm to multiple locations this time, including The Agape in Jurong West and City Sprouts Punggol (below).

Calling this move his “one last push” before he retires at 65, Pastor Choo said he intends to hand over the running of Grace Mission to his son Joshua (below, left), 32.

But he hastens to add that he will not be riding off into the sunset. “My love for the community means I will always be involved. This is part of my life.”

Pastor Andrew Choo guiding Mr Linus Chong in pruning plants at the rooftop farm in March.
