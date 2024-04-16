Guess which post has the most interactions on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s Instagram?

While PM Lee shares mostly about his official duties and overseas visits, some of his social media posts reveal a lighter side of him.

The number of followers of his Facebook and Instagram accounts, which were set up in 2012 and 2014, respectively, has been growing steadily over the years.

We analysed 1,100 of his most interacted posts – 50 each from Facebook and Instagram for every year – and gleaned from them six different aspects of PM Lee: The nature lover, the photography buff, the cheerleader, the romantic at heart, the patriot and the loving son.

The nature lover who goes #jalanjalan

PM Lee regularly posts pictures of nature – gardens, clouds, rainbows and more. These photos are often shot on his #jalanjalan adventures – a hashtag he uses on Instagram to share interesting things he found while on his walks.

Here are some things that caught his eye:

And that’s not all…

The photography buff

PM Lee is quite the photographer – and snapshots by him, including many of the nature pictures above, are tagged “Photo by me” in his social media posts.

Apart from capturing scenes of nature, he also records sights from his trips...

… offers a sneak peek of the National Day Parade from the Prime Minister’s seat every year...

… and documented both times when he tested positive for Covid-19.
(Both photos were among his top 10 posts with the most interactions on Instagram)

The romantic at heart

PM Lee posts every year on Valentine’s Day, and his followers love this side of him. On Instagram, his posts marking the day of love are some of the top-performing ones each year. Come explore his romantic side.

Occasionally, he reveals a more personal side and talks about his wife Ho Ching.

Caption: 40 winks in the car after a long day. Didn't notice my wife taking this as we were coming home! :) - LHL (Photo by Ho Ching) Link to post

The cheerleader

Despite his hectic schedule, PM Lee finds time to cheer the young ones on. He makes it a point to wish students all the best on results day for national examinations such as the PSLE, N levels, O levels and A levels.

In his posts, he reminds students that academic results do not define who they are, and encourages them to enjoy learning and take pride in the effort they have put in.

But it’s not all about homework and no play. Parents and children get a friendly reminder from the Prime Minister to take a good break – when it’s time for the holidays!

Click on the photos below to read his words of encouragement.

And his exchanges with some very young residents. Check out this post.

The patriot who loves all things Singapore

He eats, sleeps and breathes Singapore.

He is always cheering on Team Singapore athletes

... loves the otters of Singapore…

... and celebrates local food.

The loving son

PM Lee often posts about his parents. In 2015, when his father – founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew – died, the top 10 posts on his Instagram account were all about him.

Explore more photos below.

One other thing we found interesting

On Facebook, his followers love it when he changes his profile picture. Some of PM Lee’s top posts on Facebook are of his profile pictures. Here’s a look at all 160 of his profile pictures.