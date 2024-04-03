Building bridges: Improving connectivity in Jurong West with this new overhead bridge It will soon be easier for pedestrians and cyclists to get to Jurong Eco-Garden and Nanyang Technological University, thanks to a new bridge that is being built over the PIE. Find out how the structure is taking shape. SCROLL DOWN

In the wee hours of a Saturday in March, an elaborate dance of heavy machinery takes place on a closed-off stretch of the PIE, set to the soundtrack of metal, concrete and construction.

A concrete beam measuring more than 30m long and weighing over 200 tonnes is lifted in the air by two heavy-duty mobile cranes. One of the cranes serves as a pivot as the beam is rotated and transferred to a third crane before being laid down.