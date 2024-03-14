In addition to our own efforts, we enlisted the help of our talented friends on the photo desk (spoiler alert: their photos turned out much nicer than ours). These photos were used in the introduction to the interactive and served as a beautiful collection of images to help tell this story. Our smartphone photos, on the other hand, served as the raw material for our data analysis. These two sets of photos created both a structured narrative in showcasing Singapore’s neighbourhoods and the unstructured exploration in providing the actual dataset within the piece.