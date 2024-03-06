Floral fantasy: Early bloomers add colour to urban Singapore Nature lovers and shutterbugs, take note. Here are some colourful plants that you can try to spot around the island at the start of this year's flowering season. SCROLL DOWN

Tropical Singapore does not have the four seasons experienced in temperate countries, but in certain months, it certainly feels like spring.

Those who are not flocking to Japan to witness the sakura season can still look forward to Singapore’s own “cherry blossoms”, when the trumpet trees (Tabebuia rosea) bloom, leaving a carpet of pink petals on the streets.