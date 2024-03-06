Skip to main content

Floral fantasy: Early bloomers add colour to urban Singapore

Nature lovers and shutterbugs, take note. Here are some colourful plants that you can try to spot around the island at the start of this year's flowering season.

By ELAINE LEE AND THE STRAITS TIMES PICTURE DESK |

Tropical Singapore does not have the four seasons experienced in temperate countries, but in certain months, it certainly feels like spring.

Those who are not flocking to Japan to witness the sakura season can still look forward to Singapore’s own “cherry blossoms”, when the trumpet trees (Tabebuia rosea) bloom, leaving a carpet of pink petals on the streets.

While some plants flower year-round here, mass flowering events happen here when heavy showers occur following a long, dry spell. This typically happens between March and April, and between August and September.

This sees a profusion of colour in housing estates and along roads, from some of Singapore’s 2,000-plus native species, as well as plants introduced from outside the region.

Vibrant pink and yellow Lantanas along Neil Road on March 1. Nectar-rich flowers make this evergreen shrub ideal for butterfly gardens. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Among the early bloomers around the island that nature lovers and shutterbugs can try to spot this flowering season is the peacock flower (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), a shrub with spectacular blooms of orange and red that is native to regions such as the tropical Americas.

Peacock flowers blooming along Tanah Merah Coast Road on March 1. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
This plant has traditional medicinal uses. The west Indians used the flowers and leaves to treat fever, and Indonesians pound the roots and give it to children suffering from convulsions. The bark is also said to treat diarrhoea.

This bee- and butterfly-attracting plant thrives in tropical climates. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Also in bloom is the native tiger orchid (Grammatophyllum speciosum), the largest orchid species in the world.

Tiger orchids near a children’s playground in Pasir Ris Park on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Thanks to the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ efforts since 1995 to save this orchid that was once close to extinction, these epiphytes can now be seen growing on roadside trees and in parks around Singapore.

The first time these blossomed was in March 2013, more than 10 years after seedlings were planted around Singapore.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The flowers, with striking brown and yellow patterns resembling tiger stripes, were last spotted between September and October 2023.

Like other species already in full bloom across the island, these vibrant tigers defy camouflage and are no wallflowers.

Lantana, seen along South Bridge Road on March 1, is planted for its abundance of brightly coloured flowers. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Kock’s Bauhinia flowers, seen near Maxwell Food Centre on March 1, are yellow but turn red-orange with age. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Brilliant yellow blossoms crown yellow flame trees along Bukit Panjang Road blooms on March 1. This drought-resistant tree is well adapted to Singapore’s sunny urban conditions and is a popular choice for roadside planting. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Camping against a backdrop of red Saracas in bloom at Pasir Ris Park on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The trees’ fragrant flowers grow in large, dense clusters that are a magnet for pollinators. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Yellow trumpet flowers next to Kallang Fire Station in Guillemard Road on Feb 24. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Dwarf yellow Mussaenda along South Bridge Road on March 1. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
A pinwheel flower shrub in bloom along New Upper Changi Road, near Bedok Mall on March 1. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
A Bauhinia galpinii seen in Tampines Avenue 1 opposite Temasek Polytechnic on March 1. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Also known as the red butterfly tree, this climbing shrub’s leaves resemble a butterfly in shape. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
The elegant white trumpet-shaped flowers with dark pink throats of variegated bower vines that line the road divider along Bedok North Ave 1, captured on March 1. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
The colours of a jungle fowl in the foreground stand in striking contrast to the bougainvillea at Pasir Ris on Feb 25. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The ubiquitous shrub blooms all year in hot, wet Singapore. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A flowering walidda near Maxwell Food Centre on March 1. The plant has white fragrant five-petaled flowers with a yellow centre. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
