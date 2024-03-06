Floral fantasy: Early bloomers add colour to urban Singapore
Nature lovers and shutterbugs, take note. Here are some colourful plants that you can try to spot around the island at the start of this year's flowering season.
Tropical Singapore does not have the four seasons experienced in temperate countries, but in certain months, it certainly feels like spring.
Those who are not flocking to Japan to witness the sakura season can still look forward to Singapore’s own “cherry blossoms”, when the trumpet trees (Tabebuia rosea) bloom, leaving a carpet of pink petals on the streets.
While some plants flower year-round here, mass flowering events happen here when heavy showers occur following a long, dry spell. This typically happens between March and April, and between August and September.
This sees a profusion of colour in housing estates and along roads, from some of Singapore’s 2,000-plus native species, as well as plants introduced from outside the region.
Among the early bloomers around the island that nature lovers and shutterbugs can try to spot this flowering season is the peacock flower (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), a shrub with spectacular blooms of orange and red that is native to regions such as the tropical Americas.
This plant has traditional medicinal uses. The west Indians used the flowers and leaves to treat fever, and Indonesians pound the roots and give it to children suffering from convulsions. The bark is also said to treat diarrhoea.
Also in bloom is the native tiger orchid (Grammatophyllum speciosum), the largest orchid species in the world.
Thanks to the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ efforts since 1995 to save this orchid that was once close to extinction, these epiphytes can now be seen growing on roadside trees and in parks around Singapore.
The first time these blossomed was in March 2013, more than 10 years after seedlings were planted around Singapore.
The flowers, with striking brown and yellow patterns resembling tiger stripes, were last spotted between September and October 2023.
Like other species already in full bloom across the island, these vibrant tigers defy camouflage and are no wallflowers.