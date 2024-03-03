But two years after his presidency ended, only about a dozen of his 119 priority infrastructure projects were completed. Of the completed projects, four were funded by China: the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project that now provides water to more than 8,700ha of agricultural land in northern Philippines, two bridges in Metro Manila and the first phase of the 17km bypass road in Mr Duterte’s home town of Davao City in the south, with the bridges and road meant to ease traffic congestion. While these projects faced controversies like many of the other projects did, they were prioritised because it was realistic to finish them within Mr Duterte’s term.