Loaded with shipping containers, the Dali departs from Baltimore’s port bound for Colombo, Sri Lanka, at 1.04 am local time (1.04pm Singapore time).

At 1.24am, the container vessel slowly approaches the bridge, according to video footage captured by StreamTime Live. Seconds later, the Dali suffers a total power failure as all its lights go out before flashing back on again. Black smoke starts rising from the ship as it nears the bridge’s pillar.

According to the New York Times, the ship appears to change heading and nears the pillar at 1.27am. Moments before the accident, the ship’s crew notify the Maryland Department of Transportation that they have lost control of the vessel and that a crash with the bridge was possible.

At 1.28am, the 95,000 gross ton container vessel ploughs into the bridge’s pylon.