Roaring into the Year of the Dragon: S’pore scales up its Chinese New Year splendour

Ready for some dragon spotting? The Straits Times picture desk captures the mythical creatures that have roared to life around the island.

By THE STRAITS TIMES PICTURE DESK |

From a 140m-long beast weaving sinuously among the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay…

to an animatronic sculpture replete with kaleidoscopic lights and a cloak of smoke…

striking installations have emerged to herald the Year of the Dragon.

The auspicious dragon has come to life in myriad forms this year. Spot them in ferocious splendour reminiscent of Chinese legends, adorable cartoon forms and even abstract iterations around the island.

A cyclist posing for photos with a group of "mini dragons" at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), where eight cute dragons are on display with a 5m-tall centrepiece at Ave 8 until Feb 25. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Designed by Singaporean artist Tan Joo Heng, a floral dragon sculpture welcomes visitors to Sentosa and bestows blessings on the island. The colourful beast dives through the ground and soars skyward into the clouds, creatively linking two landscaped plots at the roundabout after Gateway Avenue. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Chinese New Year decorations, including eight paper dragons and 41 lanterns on the 7th floor of Block 681 Race Course Road. They were put up by nine families, who shared the cost. The neighbours started decorating their corridors 16 years ago in 2008. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
(From left) The long-time neighbours with their Chinese New Year decorations. Mr G. Manoharan, 69; Madam M. Letchini, 68; Madam Toh Siew Mue, 57; Mr Tan Chwee Beng, 61; Madam Tok Le Hiong, 61; Mr Ng Teck Min, 86; Mr Jujeet Singh, 68; Mrs Shobha Singh, 50; and Madam Tan Lee Hua, 65. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A luminous dragon graces the foot of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road. Forty residents led by Madam Sandy Goh toiled for three weeks, dedicating two to three hours a day to complete the dragon on Jan 28. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Fashioned from repurposed lanterns, Chinese New Year attire, lightbulbs, bamboo and Styrofoam boxes, the dragon embodies the community spirit, and will add a vibrant touch to Chinese New Year festivities in the neighbourhood until the end of February. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
With a dragon nearly 4m tall, Dance of the Dragon is a modern rendition of traditional Chinese lanterns that comes to life every 30 minutes, with music and a dynamic light show. Handcrafted and painted by artisans, the installation debuted at Funan, where it was photographed. It is now on display at CQ @ Clarke Quay, until Feb 24. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A 6m-long longevity dragon – an outsize version of Lego’s Auspicious Dragon – takes centre stage in Suntec City’s atrium. The mall’s Lego-themed Chinese New Year festivities include performances and activities for the whole family. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A vibrant dragon lantern hanging in Suntec City. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A decorative dragon perched among Chinese New Year greetings at FairPrice Xtra in AMK Hub. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A formidable dragon mid-vault at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands’ Grand Colonnade. The installation brings to life the Chinese legend of a koi that was transformed into a dragon after it leapt over the Dragon’s Gate at the top of a waterfall. Two 40m-long dragons are accompanied by 88 koi fish, 28 blooming lotus lanterns, and a 15m-tall Dragon’s Gate. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Each dragon is made of polyfoam and fibreglass, and came in six parts that required large vehicles and a small army of workers to transport. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
This is the integrated resort’s most elaborate Chinese New Year decoration to date, and took about seven days to install. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Insta-worthy installation has visitors whipping out their phones to slay their dragon shots. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A phoenix and dragon, symbolising a harmonious pairing, adorn a wedding jewellery display at Poh Heng jewellery store in Hougang Mall. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A shop in Chinatown selling decorative Chinese New Year paper cuttings. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Chinese New Year couplets and lanterns at a stall next to Marine Parade Central Market & Food Centre. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A troop of dragons takes flight overhead at South Bridge Road in Chinatown. Dragon lanterns have set Chinatown aglow every night since Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong launched the annual Chinese New Year street light-up at Kreta Ayer Square on Jan 19. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The dragon centrepiece of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year decorations in New Bridge Road was designed by 13 students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design. The festive lights will come on nightly until March 9 in New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A dragon-themed lantern display outside the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
ENTER THE DRAGON

Larger-than-life lantern sets are part of the River Hongbao festivities at Gardens by the Bay. Here, the head of a 140m-long dragon lantern at the Supertree Grove is being fitted onto its body during the set-up on Jan 15.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Visitors awaiting the nightly Garden Rhapsody show at Supertree Grove in Gardens by the Bay. A 140m-long dragon lantern is suspended 5m above the ground across two Supertrees, where a 18m God of Fortune also stands tall. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
In commemoration of the Year of the Wood Dragon, a 7m-tall dragon that reaches the height of two storey and stretches 15m takes pride of place amid 1,000 dahlias of 40 varieties in the centre of the Flower Dome. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Madam Cynthia Go, 47, snapping shots of a pair of dragons resembling those used in traditional dragon dance, part of the Dahlia Dreams floral display that opened on Jan 19. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Dragon and tiger lanterns as part of River Hongbao’s lantern display of 12 zodiac animals. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A paper dragon sculpture in a showcase at Montblanc Boutique in Ngee Ann City. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A Foodpanda advertisement adds to the festive mood at Orchard MRT station. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
