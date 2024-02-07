Roaring into the Year of the Dragon: S’pore scales up its Chinese New Year splendour
Ready for some dragon spotting? The Straits Times picture desk captures the mythical creatures that have roared to life around the island.
SCROLL DOWN
From a 140m-long beast weaving sinuously among the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay…
to an animatronic sculpture replete with kaleidoscopic lights and a cloak of smoke…
striking installations have emerged to herald the Year of the Dragon.
The auspicious dragon has come to life in myriad forms this year. Spot them in ferocious splendour reminiscent of Chinese legends, adorable cartoon forms and even abstract iterations around the island.