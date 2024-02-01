Did you know that Singapore-made microchips are powering electric vehicles like this Tesla? Scroll down

A car like this may contain more than 3,000 semiconductor chips that manage everything from the power flow from the battery to various components, to controlling safety, navigation and infotainment systems.

Most Tesla models power on when you press the brake pedal, which is wired to an electronic control unit (ECU) tucked behind the dashboard.

The ECU is like a small computer – the nerve centre that ensures all electronic components and functions work seamlessly together. Electric vehicles (EVs) may have more than one ECU.

The first component that switches on in an ECU is the power control module that operates with silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors.

Similar SiC chips and SiC metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect-transistors (Mosfets) run the powertrain, inverters, DC-DC converters and onboard chargers.

Mosfets are also critical to an EV’s battery management system, which monitors and controls the charging and discharging of the high-voltage battery and its health.