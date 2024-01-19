The charges are listed in order of the approximate date the items were allegedly obtained by Iswaran. This first charge is for two tickets to theatre show Thriller for around £200 (approximately S$429.94, according to court documents), around November 2015.

The second charge is for another set of theatre tickets also obtained in November 2015.

The next two charges involve football match tickets…

also allegedly obtained in November 2015.

The next charge moves to September 2016 for the first set of Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (GP) Green Room tickets included in the charges. The tickets give guests access to an air-conditioned suite that has prime views of the race track. At that time, Iswaran was the chairman of the F1 Steering Committee.

The next two charges involve Singapore F1 GP tickets he allegedly obtained in September 2017...

which totalled about $82,265.

The next five charges move to December 2017, involving tickets to the musical The Book Of Mormon...

… football match tickets featuring Chelsea FC v Southampton FC…

… tickets to parts one and two of the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child play…

… more football matches…

and more musicals.

In September 2018, he allegedly obtained tickets to the Singapore F1 GP again. This time, it included six Twenty3 tickets that offer panoramic views of the finish line…

and 13 general admission tickets, totalling to approximately $29,937.

The next three charges took place in December 2018. It involved theatre tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong...

… and School Of Rock.

He also allegedly obtained tickets to a football match.

The next three charges were theatre tickets he allegedly obtained in June 2019. It included four tickets to Hamilton...

… four tickets to Waitress...

… and four tickets to Betrayal.

In September 2019, he allegedly obtained tickets to the Singapore F1 GP. That year, it involved six Green Room tickets…

… and 16 general admission tickets, totalling about $47,251.

The 23rd charge was two tickets to the show Back To The Future, which he allegedly obtained in December 2021.

That month, he also allegedly obtained tickets to the musical &Juliet. This was the last set of theatre tickets obtained. The total value of all theatre tickets amounted to about $10,694.

The 25th charge is the final set of Singapore F1 GP tickets he allegedly obtained in September 2022. It involved 50 tickets, all totalling about $145,434. There are a total of 116 tickets for the 2016 to 2022 Singapore F1 GP events.

The 26th charge involves expenses for a trip to Doha in December 2022. This involved an outbound flight on Mr Ong Beng Seng’s private plane, a business class flight back from Doha to Singapore, as well as a one-night stay in Four Seasons Doha. These add up to about $20,848.