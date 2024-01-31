Skip to main content

Starting CNY on a good note

The Straits Times follows the money trail to see how new notes make their way to special ATMs that dispense them for Chinese New Year hongbao gifting.

By KUA CHEE SIONG AND MARK CHEONG |

The giving of hongbao is one of the most iconic traditions during Chinese New Year in Singapore.

It is a token of good luck and blessings…

and the money placed inside the paper packets are usually crisp new notes or so-called “fit-for-gifting” used notes that are in suitably good condition.

About a month before Chinese New Year each year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announces the dates that selected banks would have these notes available for exchange.

UOB designated 19 ATM locations, 17 for new notes and two for fit-for-gifting notes, in 2024 for withdrawal from Jan 24 till Feb 6.

The ATMs at UOB Rochor branch in Fu Lu Shou Complex being decorated with festive decals the night before the withdrawal of new notes starts.

On the first day when fresh $2, $10 and $50 notes were made available, the selected ATMs were toggled to “Chinese Year New mode”, limiting customers to two withdrawals per ATM card or debit card a day.

Six options in fixed sets for each denomination or a combination of denominations are available for withdrawal: 50 pieces of $2 notes, for instance, or 10 or 16 pieces of $50 notes.

Cleaner Wong Gim Moy, 78, was one of the first few in line at UOB Rochor branch to withdraw new notes for gifting during Chinese New Year.

The $2 notes are offered at the special UOB ATMs only during CNY.

On the first day, about 10 people were already in the queue by 8.30am at the bank branch in Fu Lu Shou Complex, where two ATMs dispense new notes between 9am and 7.30pm.

The crisp new notes are first prepared by security services company Certis, which repacks the notes received from MAS into special cassettes.

Employees at Certis’ cash processing centre have to wear pocketless overalls that are locked at the collar which only security guards can open.

Staff are thoroughly checked as they leave, to make sure no theft has taken place.

New notes from MAS arrive at Certis’ cash processing centre, where cash management officers make sure the sealed boxes have not been not tampered with.
A cash management officer at Certis’ cash processing centre repacking the new notes into ATM cassettes.

The ATM cassettes are separated by denomination and loaded onto vans that make their rounds to replenish various ATMs around the island.

Each vehicle is fitted with a GPS Global Positioning System device and the Certis Secure Logistics Operations Monitoring Centre tracks their entire route.

Certis has close to 60 such vehicles out on various assignments, including replenishing ATMs, at any point of time.

If an ATM runs dry, UOB informs Certis to send new cassettes of cash.

At the same time, UOB has a dedicated public website that tracks the note levels of the special ATMs, with green denoting a healthy stock, yellow for low, and red to notify customers that the notes have run out.

Cash replenishment involves a minimum of two Certis officers (below) – a transaction officer switches out the empty cassettes for new ones, while a guardsman stands by the side to make sure the process goes uninterrupted.

While the loading and transportation of the cassettes are under Certis’ responsibility, UOB makes sure that the ATMs are in order.

Since usage is higher during this period, each ATM is cleaned around 10 times a day, twice as often as on a normal business day.

Field engineers from an ATM maintenance vendor are also on standby around the island, and they are activated if the machines encounter any problems, such as stuck notes.

The occasional misaligned cassette or notes are too tightly packed together – an issue usually associated with new notes – can be behind such problems.

CLOSED FOR THE DAY

These special ATMs are shut off at 7.30pm for checks and new notes to be topped up for the next day.

ST VIDEO: MARK CHEONG

During this period, UOB stations digital advocates at its branches that are dispensing new and good-as-new notes to not only assist customers, but to encourage them to adopt the more environmentally friendly option of giving electronic hongbao.

ST VIDEO: MARK CHEONG

Carbon footprint of new notes

Around 100 million new notes are issued annually for festive gifting. A majority of these notes are used only once and then deposited into bank accounts after Chinese New Year. While most of the returned notes are recirculated to meet public demand, such as to replace unfit notes, the volume of returned notes far exceeds replacement needs. The excess notes are subsequently destroyed.

According to MAS, issuing these excess new notes annually results in unwarranted carbon emissions equivalent to powering 430 four-room Housing Board flats annually. It requires planting 10,000 new trees to offset these emissions.

Last Chinese New Year, over 11 million pieces of fit-for-gifting notes were exchanged by members of the public. This resulted in emissions savings equivalent to the annual emissions from powering about 220 four-room flats.

Produced by:
  • Andrea Wong
  • Goh Teng Teng
  • Grace Tay
  • Kua Chee Siong
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Mark Cheong
Main photographs by:
  • Kua Chee Siong
