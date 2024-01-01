A family that plays together stays together
One family has turned its outings into ‘military-styled exercises’ to learn and practise life skills and, most of all, to bond.
“Military-style” manoeuvres during outings in the forests.
Martial-arts training and learning rope techniques.
Close-quarters combat training with foam blasters.
This Pasir Ris family sure spends time together in a most unusual way – all in the name of learning and bonding, of course.
Say hello – or Yessir! – to Mr Mohd Munir and his family.
Five of his children – four sons (Mr Mohd Wira, 22; Mr Ahmad Abdullah, 20; Mohd Afnan, 17; and Mohd Luqman, 14) and daughter Siti Hadijah, 17 – take part in the training.
All are in school, except Mr Mohd Wira, who is a temporary executive with the Ministry of Communications and Information.
True to their “army-style” training, each member has a military-style call sign: Mr Mohd Munir is Hosan, Mr Mohd Wira is Yamies, Mr Ahmad Abdullah is JagJag, Siti is Titos, Mohd Afnan is BigFoot and Mohd Luqman is Shadow.
Together, they go by the acronym G.H.O.S.T., which, they proudly reveal, stands for guts and honour to overcome situations tactfully.
Mr Mohd Munir, 56, has two other children who are not involved in the games – his eldest son, 30, who is married, and his elder daughter, 29.
Why all this obsession with the military? And why make the children go through what appears to be boot camp?
Said Mr Mohd Munir, a retired Singapore Armed Forces regular: “I make my children go through this so they learn how to stick together and help one another.
CREATING MEMORIES
“The gameplay and activities also create a memorable journey not only for me but also for them.”
The man who spent 20 years in the armed forces before retiring in 2006 is quick to emphasise that his children are taking part in the activities willingly.
Mohd Luqman testifies to that. “I enjoy what I go through in G.H.O.S.T. Although it may be tiring, I enjoy the time I spend with family,” the Damai Secondary School student said.
“Using this time I have with them, I can better understand my family and be closer to them.”
It all began during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in April 2020. What began as casual hikes around Singapore soon evolved into military-style exercises designed first by Mr Mohd Munir, and then with suggestions from his children.
Soon, they brought their “military training” home.
Arming themselves with foam blasters and other military-style paraphernalia bought from Black Raisins, a local online shop, and other e-commerce platforms, the family invented fun games and training exercises for themselves, like martial-arts practice, scenario-based missions, and close-quarters combat with their blasters.
Along the way, Mr Mohd Munir makes it a point to impart values and dish out life lessons to his children, like the importance of cooperation and helping one another, treating the natural environment with respect, and doing the right things, in addition to learning life skills like rendering first aid.
When this photojournalist visited their residence in Pasir Ris in November 2023, I found myself staring at a lift lobby resembling a makeshift set for an action movie. There were target boards leaning on walls and cardboard structures draped in camouflage netting.
The family members were so engrossed in close-quarters combat training with their foam blasters they almost did not notice I was there.
Despite all the fun and games, Mr Mohd Munir said they are careful not to disturb their neighbours too much with their noise, and ensure they do not block their way and always finish before 10pm.
They also make it a point to always return the lift lobby to its “original” condition.
I witnessed this myself when their next-door neighbour, upon exiting the lift, warmly smiled and encouraged them to enjoy their time.
Mr Mohd Munir expressed his pride as he shared a heartwarming comment from a neighbour, who said: “I wish our children could play together, just like yours do.”
As the session wrapped up, Mr Mohd Munir, sipping his nightcap of coffee, said: “Every child has his or her own role, be it setting up, tearing down, or clearing the place of stray darts.”
Invited to join an outdoor session at Tampines Quarry the following weekend, I was instructed to locate them amid the natural surroundings.
Their camouflage made the task challenging, but I eventually spotted them: They were preparing to practise rappelling on a steep slope.
With harnesses and ropes in play, I was impressed by the family’s safety checks and attention to detail.
Mr Mohd Wira was busy ensuring that knots were secure, while Mr Mohd Munir verified the anchor points.
As each sibling descended the slope, the others urged him or her on, and shouted with joy as each accomplished the task.
Smiles were everywhere, not least on Mr Mohd Munir’s face.
“I think I did an okay job raising them,” he said.