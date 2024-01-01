Skip to main content

A family that plays together stays together

One family has turned its outings into ‘military-styled exercises’ to learn and practise life skills and, most of all, to bond.

By ARIFFIN JAMAR |

“Military-style” manoeuvres during outings in the forests.

Martial-arts training and learning rope techniques.

Close-quarters combat training with foam blasters.

This Pasir Ris family sure spends time together in a most unusual way – all in the name of learning and bonding, of course.

Say hello – or Yessir! – to Mr Mohd Munir and his family.

Five of his children – four sons (Mr Mohd Wira, 22; Mr Ahmad Abdullah, 20; Mohd Afnan, 17; and Mohd Luqman, 14) and daughter Siti Hadijah, 17 – take part in the training.

(From left) Siti Hadijah, Mr Muhd Al-Syafiq, an “apprentice” who trains with the family occasionally, Mr Mohd Munir, Mr Ahmad Abdullah, Mr Mohd Wira and Mohd Afnan in a field next to Tampines Quarry.
All are in school, except Mr Mohd Wira, who is a temporary executive with the Ministry of Communications and Information.

True to their “army-style” training, each member has a military-style call sign: Mr Mohd Munir is Hosan, Mr Mohd Wira is Yamies, Mr Ahmad Abdullah is JagJag, Siti is Titos, Mohd Afnan is BigFoot and Mohd Luqman is Shadow.

(From left) Siblings Mohd Afnan, Ahmad Abdullah and Mohd Luqman, and family friend Muhd Yasser, strategising and gearing up for a scenario-based close-quarters combat session.
Together, they go by the acronym G.H.O.S.T., which, they proudly reveal, stands for guts and honour to overcome situations tactfully.

Mr Ahmad Abdullah taking the lead as the family members manoeuvre around a water body, showcasing their coordinated and strategic approach to the terrain.
Mr Mohd Munir, 56, has two other children who are not involved in the games – his eldest son, 30, who is married, and his elder daughter, 29.

Why all this obsession with the military? And why make the children go through what appears to be boot camp?

After explaining the close-quarter combat scenario near the doghouse, Mr Mohd Munir shows his family the most efficient way to run the course.
Said Mr Mohd Munir, a retired Singapore Armed Forces regular: “I make my children go through this so they learn how to stick together and help one another.

CREATING MEMORIES

“The gameplay and activities also create a memorable journey not only for me but also for them.”

ST VIDEO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The man who spent 20 years in the armed forces before retiring in 2006 is quick to emphasise that his children are taking part in the activities willingly.

Mohd Luqman testifies to that. “I enjoy what I go through in G.H.O.S.T. Although it may be tiring, I enjoy the time I spend with family,” the Damai Secondary School student said.

“Using this time I have with them, I can better understand my family and be closer to them.”

With a foam dart blaster in hand, Mohd Luqman navigates and clears the course easily, demonstrating agility and speed.
It all began during the Covid-19 circuit breaker in April 2020. What began as casual hikes around Singapore soon evolved into military-style exercises designed first by Mr Mohd Munir, and then with suggestions from his children.

Mr Mohd Munir’s hands-on demonstration ensures everyone understands the strategies before they start the gameplay.
Soon, they brought their “military training” home.

Arming themselves with foam blasters and other military-style paraphernalia bought from Black Raisins, a local online shop, and other e-commerce platforms, the family invented fun games and training exercises for themselves, like martial-arts practice, scenario-based missions, and close-quarters combat with their blasters.

Foam darts seen on the floor during the family’s training.
Along the way, Mr Mohd Munir makes it a point to impart values and dish out life lessons to his children, like the importance of cooperation and helping one another, treating the natural environment with respect, and doing the right things, in addition to learning life skills like rendering first aid.

(From left) G.H.O.S.T. equipment specialist Mohd Afnan inspecting every detail of his cutting-edge Black Raisins foam dart blaster magazine, assessing the equipment’s functionality before passing it to his older brother, Mr Mohd Wira.
When this photojournalist visited their residence in Pasir Ris in November 2023, I found myself staring at a lift lobby resembling a makeshift set for an action movie. There were target boards leaning on walls and cardboard structures draped in camouflage netting.

The lift lobby resembling a makeshift set for an action movie.
The family members were so engrossed in close-quarters combat training with their foam blasters they almost did not notice I was there.

Despite all the fun and games, Mr Mohd Munir said they are careful not to disturb their neighbours too much with their noise, and ensure they do not block their way and always finish before 10pm.

They also make it a point to always return the lift lobby to its “original” condition.

After training, family friend Muhd Yasser assists in folding a camouflage net. The group ensures the lift lobby is back to its usual state.
To speed up the clearing of stray darts, the members use a dart roller they bought online. This nifty tool makes the task less time-consuming and more efficient.
I witnessed this myself when their next-door neighbour, upon exiting the lift, warmly smiled and encouraged them to enjoy their time.

Mr Mohd Munir expressed his pride as he shared a heartwarming comment from a neighbour, who said: “I wish our children could play together, just like yours do.”

Mr Ahmad Abdullah takes charge of clearing their lift lobby as the family creatively utilises cardboard boxes and camouflage nettings to construct and simulate a doghouse for their close-quarters combat sessions.
As the session wrapped up, Mr Mohd Munir, sipping his nightcap of coffee, said: “Every child has his or her own role, be it setting up, tearing down, or clearing the place of stray darts.”

Invited to join an outdoor session at Tampines Quarry the following weekend, I was instructed to locate them amid the natural surroundings.

(From right) Mr Ahmad Abdullah, Mr Mohd Munir and Mr Mohd Wira standing in a column formation at Tampines Quarry, blending in perfectly with their surroundings.
Their camouflage made the task challenging, but I eventually spotted them: They were preparing to practise rappelling on a steep slope.

With harnesses and ropes in play, I was impressed by the family’s safety checks and attention to detail.

Mr Ahmad Abdullah skilfully tying a knot to secure an anchor point as his family members prepare to rappel down a steep slope at Tampines Quarry.
Taking a break under a makeshift tent left behind by others, the family emphasises the importance of cleaning up and being mindful not to damage surrounding vegetation.
Mr Mohd Wira was busy ensuring that knots were secure, while Mr Mohd Munir verified the anchor points.

As each sibling descended the slope, the others urged him or her on, and shouted with joy as each accomplished the task.

Mr Mohd Wira smoothly descends the steep slope at Tampines Quarry, confidently showcasing his adept rappelling skills. Meanwhile, the rest of his siblings watch on, observing the controlled descent.
Smiles were everywhere, not least on Mr Mohd Munir’s face.

A member of the public takes in the unexpected sight of the G.H.O.S.T. family emerging from the jungle. In a light-hearted remark, Mr Ahmad Abdullah said: “This is normal for us; some even ask if we’re from the military.”
“I think I did an okay job raising them,” he said.

