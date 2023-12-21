Skip to main content
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Log in
Manage account
Subscribe
Log out
Tanglin Mall is covered in swirling snow, but you can leave your coat at home.
A beach along East Coast Park, perhaps, if you traded white sand for white snow.
Orchard Road is always a spectacle — even more so during the festive holidays.
These Adelie penguins are certainly far from Penguin Cove.
Reset
Tap to decorate.
Playgrounds: May be slippery when icy.
LIVE: Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland.
Press and hold to peek inside the gifts.
Bring your sweet tooth to Candy Carnival, at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3.
Ice dragon? Someone call Jon Snow and friends.