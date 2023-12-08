Skip to main content

Superlative Singapore

A map of ‘mosts’.

By LEE CHEE CHEW |

Superlative Singapore

A map of ‘mosts’.

By LEE CHEE CHEW |
30 years ago, Lee Chee Chew created Singapore’s first map of ‘mosts’.

Get ready for the updated version coming to you in print on Dec 10, and swipe through some of his favourite ‘mosts’ - from our longest heritage road to our smallest native bird & more.
image 1
image 2
image 3
image 4
image 5
image 6
image 7
image 8
Restart
Produced by:
  • Chan Xue Li
  • Joelyn Tan
  • Lee Chee Chew
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Rutuja Kulgod
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Tap next
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.