Superlative Singapore
A map of ‘mosts’.
Superlative Singapore
A map of ‘mosts’.
30 years ago, Lee Chee Chew created Singapore’s first map of ‘mosts’.
Get ready for the updated version coming to you in print on Dec 10, and swipe through some of his favourite ‘mosts’ - from our longest heritage road to our smallest native bird & more.
Get ready for the updated version coming to you in print on Dec 10, and swipe through some of his favourite ‘mosts’ - from our longest heritage road to our smallest native bird & more.