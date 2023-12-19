My Poland Pilgrimage Land of sorrow, mermaid and heroes

For years, I have dreamt of visiting Poland, after studying its history at university.

I am thrilled to see Socialist-era buildings in Warsaw, Poland, which used to be under Communist rule. ST PHOTO: HO AI LI

Warsaw’s Old Town was rebuilt from rubble after WWII. Nearly six million Poles died in the war. VIDEO: HO AI LI

“Prepare to be very sad,” a friend said when I told her I was visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau. ST PHOTO: HO AI LI

The ruins of a gas chamber where camp inmates, mostly Jews, met their deaths. VIDEO: HO AI LI

It’s not all sorrow - heroes like businessman Oskar Schindler saved the lives of many Jews, like those seen here. ST PHOTO: HO AI LI