For years, I have dreamt of visiting Poland, after studying its history at university.
I am thrilled to see Socialist-era buildings in Warsaw, Poland, which used to be under Communist rule.
ST PHOTO: HO AI LI
Warsaw’s Old Town was rebuilt from rubble after WWII. Nearly six million Poles died in the war.
VIDEO: HO AI LI
“Prepare to be very sad,” a friend said when I told her I was visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau.
ST PHOTO: HO AI LI
The ruins of a gas chamber where camp inmates, mostly Jews, met their deaths.
VIDEO: HO AI LI
It’s not all sorrow - heroes like businessman Oskar Schindler saved the lives of many Jews, like those seen here.
ST PHOTO: HO AI LI
Your wish can come true supposedly if you walk thrice around this bell. I’m glad my wish to visit Poland has come true.
VIDEO: HO AI LI
My Poland ‘pilgrimage’: Blood, salt and pierogi
