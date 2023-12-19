Skip to main content

My Poland Pilgrimage

Land of sorrow, mermaid and heroes

By HO AI LI |

For years, I have dreamt of visiting Poland, after studying its history at university.
I am thrilled to see Socialist-era buildings in Warsaw, Poland, which used to be under Communist rule.
ST PHOTO: HO AI LI
Warsaw’s Old Town was rebuilt from rubble after WWII. Nearly six million Poles died in the war.
VIDEO: HO AI LI
“Prepare to be very sad,” a friend said when I told her I was visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau.
ST PHOTO: HO AI LI
The ruins of a gas chamber where camp inmates, mostly Jews, met their deaths.
VIDEO: HO AI LI
It’s not all sorrow - heroes like businessman Oskar Schindler saved the lives of many Jews, like those seen here.
ST PHOTO: HO AI LI
Your wish can come true supposedly if you walk thrice around this bell. I’m glad my wish to visit Poland has come true.
VIDEO: HO AI LI
Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.
