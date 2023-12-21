Miyazaki’s life lessons The Straits Times identifies recurring themes in anime legend Hayao Miyazaki’s films, including his latest, The Boy And The Heron.

Warrior-princess Nausicaa faces a harrowing challenge in her quest to reconcile humanity and nature on a dying planet.

Sheeta joins fellow orphan Pazu to find the floating city of Laputa while evading villains seeking its treasures.

Satsuki and Mei move to the countryside to be near their sick mother. They befriend forest spirit Totoro and embark on an adventure.

Young witch Kiki sets out to achieve independence by integrating into a community while establishing a delivery service.

In 1930s Italy, a former World War I pilot – cursed to look like a pig – battles air pirates, finds camaraderie and confronts his past.

Ashitaka gets caught in a battle between forest gods and a mining colony while seeking a cure for a curse. He encounters San, a woman raised by wolves.

During her family’s move to the suburbs, Chihiro ventures into a realm governed by gods, witches and spirits, where humans are transformed into beasts.

When a witch curses Sophie with the body of an old woman, the young woman seeks refuge in a magical castle owned by the wizard Howl. They set off on a quest to break the curse.

A five-year-old boy, Sosuke, forms a bond with Ponyo, a young goldfish princess who dreams of becoming a human after falling in love with him.

Jiro Horikoshi, designer of the Japanese fighter planes used in World War II, pursues his passion for aviation while grappling with the moral implications of his work.

Teenager Mahito follows a heron into an alternate dimension bridging the living and the dead, where he embarks on a transformative journey.