It was raining that night, and Mr Sakthivel had boarded the bus drunk, the COI heard. The bus was driven by Mr Lee Kim Huat, and it would have taken Mr Sakthivel back to his dormitory in Jurong.

Several workers complained to the bus timekeeper, Madam Wong Geck Woon, that Mr Sakthivel had jumped the queue and was drunk.

Madam Wong knew he had to leave, as the bus was not allowed to ferry drunk passengers. She asked one of the foreign workers in the queue to tell Mr Sakthivel to disembark.

When Mr Sakthivel did not heed the request, she boarded the bus and saw that he had walked towards the back of the bus with his trousers around his knees. She told him to pull them up and alight.

Eventually, Mr Sakthivel complied…

and alighted from the vehicle.

Three more workers boarded the bus afterwards and Mr Lee began to drive off slowly down Tekka Lane towards Race Course Road.

About half a minute later, Mr Sakthivel reappeared in the bus’ camera view. He was walking next to the bus and looking in through the front door.

He had an umbrella and a plastic bag in his left hand, and was holding up his trousers with his right.

Mr Lee saw Mr Sakthivel but waved to him to indicate the bus was full.

Undeterred, Mr Sakthivel ran to catch up with the bus.

The COI report said that Mr Lee checked his left rear-view mirror before commencing the turn, but he could not see Mr Sakthivel as the worker was in his blind spot.

As the bus turned left onto Race Course Road, Mr Sakthivel placed his outstretched right hand on the moving vehicle.