Over the years, the design of HDB blocks has changed noticeably to keep up with the changing needs of Singaporeans.
HDB has always prioritised building communities, not just a home, says Dr Liu Thai Ker, Singapore’s master planner from 1969 to 1989. He had a hand in building 20 of 27 HDB towns.
When Dr Liu joined the HDB as the head of design and research in 1969, he set up units staffed with not just architects and engineers but also sociologists.
With the help of sociologists, Dr Liu’s team looked at the complaints and sought to improve the living environment for residents. “When you see our public housing today, what you see is concrete and steel, but behind that, there’s a lot of software thinking among the sociologists,” he says.
Today, more than 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in HDB flats.
IT STARTED WITH THE SLAB BLOCK
The HDB was set up in 1960, replacing the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT), to solve the severe housing shortage and improve the poor living conditions faced by a rapidly growing population.
The SIT, established in 1927, was initially tasked with improving Singapore's infrastructure such as planning roads. In the 1930s, it was also involved in constructing low-cost public housing.
Housing built in the 1960s were mainly long slab blocks consisting of basic, small flats lined along a common corridor. These were easy and quick to construct, and their simple design kept costs low.
But slab blocks have one drawback: They could not be built too high. Such blocks commonly ranged from 10 to 16 storeys high, with Block 105 Henderson Crescent completed in 1974 holding the record at 24 storeys.
As there were no pre-existing guidelines, architects had to design the flats from scratch. They had to figure out how best to fit the flats along the corridors, what to include within the flats and where residents might hang their clothes to dry.
Let’s take a closer look at one such slab block in Singapore.
This means that residents will frequently have the chance to bump into their immediate neighbours at the lift lobby and common areas, allowing them to get more familiar with each other over time, says Dr Liu.
“So when you step out of your flat, you can have five or six neighbours to socialise with and therefore you don’t feel like you’re living alone in this big new town,” he adds.
Most slab blocks were built between the 1960s and 1980s.
Older slab blocks built in the 1960s have staircases that are external and ground floors with flats.
Nowadays, slab blocks are no longer pure slab blocks, says architectural photographer Darren Soh. There will typically be a lift shaft protruding from the slab block.
In 2001, HDB embarked on a massive Lift Upgrading Programme to retroactively add new lifts to older blocks to provide lift access on every floor.
At the start of the programme, there were more than 5,300 HDB blocks without full lift access. Today, there remain about 140 HDB blocks without direct lift access.
Due to the prohibitive cost of lift technology in the 1960s, lift access was available only on some floors, rather than every floor.
The void deck, a communal space
In 1963, Block 26 Jalan Klinik in Bukit Merah became the first block to have a void deck. But it was only in 1973 that keeping the ground floor as an open space for residents became the norm. Before that, HDB blocks were built with flats on the ground floor.
Dr Liu says: Just like the “courtyard in the sky”, the void deck was created with the same aim of providing a communal space for neighbours to interact with one another.
It was designed to be large and flexible. Today, the void deck has several functions. It may house convenient shops, sundry shops or a resident’s corner.
It is also a place for people to celebrate milestones, like weddings. At other times, it is a place for sombre gatherings such as funeral wakes.
NEXT CAME THE POINT BLOCK
By the 1970s, as more people resettled from attap houses to flats, the HDB switched gears from rushing to house a nation to providing people with more than just a roof over their heads.
As the HDB gained experience and confidence, block designs took on more variations in shape, height and features.
Blocks were designed to make the most of topographical features — such as slopes and bends in the lay of the land — while still adhering to the basic principles of good housing.
Compared with flats built in the previous decade, those built in the 1970s had better designs, improved toilets, storerooms and wider corridors.
As flats took on a different look, so did the block shapes. In addition to the traditional rectangular slab blocks, newer blocks took on interesting shapes such as L, U, Y, square and point blocks.
Many of these blocks, with their distinctive designs, have since become iconic landmarks of the towns they are located in.
The point block design has two main advantages over that of the slab block.
By eliminating common corridors and placing flats on the four corners of every floor, the point block design allows each flat to have windows on up to three sides for ample lighting and cross-ventilation.
In addition, it offers greater privacy as no windows open onto common areas.
The demand for larger flats also increased. Between the 1970s and 1980s, HDB started to develop flat types such as four- and five-room flats.
Along the way, some blocks were built as a combination of a slab and a point block, such as Rowell Court in Little India, which was completed in 1982.
The slab blocks are made up of mostly three-room flats, while the point blocks are made up of either four- or five-room flats. In the 1970s, point blocks were also more expensive to build, which meant that only upper middle-class families could afford them.
Combining both the slab and point block, and thus flat types, into a single block provides more opportunities for families of different social classes to become neighbours.
It also offers an interesting skyline and provides visual relief, says Dr Liu.
WHAT MAKES UP A NEW TOWN?
To ensure residents are well-served with amenities, town centres are built at the geographical centre of a town, with neighbourhoods ringed around it.
Each neighbourhood — accommodating about 4,000 to 6,000 flats — is served by a neighbourhood centre with food outlets, provision shops, community centres and other facilities.
One level below the neighbourhood is the precinct, which is about 3ha to 4ha, says Dr Liu.
Each precinct of about 600 to 800 units is clustered around shared facilities such as open areas or commercial spaces.
The size, scale, layout and design of precincts is such that residents could share common facilities such as children’s playgrounds and courts for various sports.
Distinctive features, including in the street furniture, and new building designs are introduced at both the town and precinct levels.
The precinct, which is unique to Singapore, was born out of the desire to foster a sense of community and identity, says Dr Liu.
Toa Payoh, developed in the 1960s, is HDB’s first comprehensively planned satellite town.
Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Clementi towns followed soon after, offering residents mixed-use developments that allow a “live-work-play” environment.
In the 1980s and 1990s, added emphasis was placed on strengthening town identity.
Towns built in this period include Bishan, which has red-brick and pitched roof blocks; Potong Pasir, which has sloping rooftops; Sengkang, which has marine motifs such as stilt-like structures on block facades; and Pasir Ris, which has blue and white pitched roofs.
Colour is one cost-effective way to differentiate HDB blocks, says Mr Soh. Some towns have used paintings and murals to much greater effect than others.
For instance, there is an often-photographed TV test pattern block in Tampines Street 42 and a rainbow block in Hougang Avenue 7.
Architectural historian Chang Jiat-Hwee says block painting also serves a basic function — it is great for keeping algae at bay in Singapore’s tropical climate and helps to maintain a certain image of the block.
Mr Soh and Mr Chang, along with design writer Justin Zhuang, co-authored Everyday Modernism: Architecture & Society In Singapore. The book’s 33 essays and more than 100 photos provide insights to and celebrate Singapore’s modernist architecture.
Geometric shapes are another popular way to differentiate precincts. It is most common in blocks built in the 1990s, when Singapore entered a period of “post-modernism”.
These motifs, which are on block facades, are largely decorative with little to no functional purpose. But they allow residents to tell others exactly where they live based on the motifs, which form a sense of identity.
Up to that point in time, public criticism was that modernist architecture — with its functional and utilitarian nature — was bland and standardised, says Mr Zhuang.
These motifs, along with the wave of post-modernism architecture – an eclectic, irreverent style of architecture – seek to deliberately rebut that, to show that public housing can be different, he adds.
Architects also took inspiration from local heritage objects. In Hong Lim Complex, the pitched roofs and arches pay homage to the shophouses in the surrounding area.
Each HDB town also looks different, depending on when most of its blocks were built. For example, Toa Payoh has a mix of blocks built in different decades. When you step into Toa Payoh, you will find blocks completed in the 2010s and several old slab blocks completed in the 1960s with units on the ground floor.
On the other hand, most blocks in Pasir Ris were completed in the 1990s – which was the post-modernist era when the HDB was experimenting with geometric shapes.
Singapore’s HDB towns have different growth periods. Here are the number of blocks built each year, split by town.
The void deck, reimagined
Void decks have evolved over the years in their form and function.
At 56 Pipit Road in MacPherson, residents have turned their void deck into an art gallery – featuring copies of some Vincent van Gogh’s famous paintings, such as the Sunflowers and Wheatfield With Crows.
There are two conceptions of space, says Mr Zhuang in his book.
The first is one that is intended and planned by the state, such as to be a venue for weddings, funerals and community events. The other is as “lived spaces” that take on new life as people unlock uses it was never created for, such as a community library.
HIGH DENSITY LIVING IN THE CITY
In the 2000s, public housing started to scale new heights.
Blocks were built taller and more innovatively. HDB introduced more flat types such as three-generation flats and paid more attention to the landscaping in public areas. Facilities catering to different age groups such as playgrounds, fitness stations and eldercare centres were introduced.
An example of this is The Pinnacle@Duxton in Tanjong Pagar.
Completed in December 2009, the 50-storey development is not only an icon of public housing in Singapore but also a visual milestone of the HDB’s achievements and experiments over the previous 50 years.
Public housing projects were built taller after the HDB was set up in 1960 to solve Singapore’s housing crisis.
High-density living – where more people live in a smaller area – can be stifling if not done well.
The main challenge is to make a high-density environment feel liveable and green, say architects Khoo Peng Beng and Belinda Huang of Arc Studio.
And they would know – The Pinnacle@Duxton is the Singaporean couple’s brainchild.
The linking of the bridges turned out to have a positive knock-on effect as blocks, now linked, could share mechanical and electrical equipment, says Ms Huang.
Spaces that were typically meant for water tanks or generators were then freed up for other public facilities, such as an 800m jogging track on the sky bridge.
In a way, they were reclaiming land from the air and returning spaces to the people, says Mr Khoo.
Each skybridge is home to a sky garden. Activities on it are quiet and peaceful, making it a contemplative space for families and residents.
The architects were unable to build a swimming pool due to safety regulations by the HDB. So, they decided to create a “beach”.
The Pinnacle@Duxton sits on the exact site of the first public housing estate in the Tanjong Pagar where two 10-storey blocks comprising 334 rental flats once stood in 1964.
A foundation stone laid by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1963 still stands in the Heritage Garden within the estate, along with other heritage trees.
Greenery became a feature in several public housing projects after The Pinnacle@Duxton was completed in 2009.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his 2023 National Day Rally referenced the foundation stone, saying that it occupies a pride of place to remind each new generation that the Singapore we live in today is inherited from those who came before.
One of the main constraints in designing the development was the irregular-shaped site. Its location at the fringe of the CBD meant that access to the site was tight, and construction crews had to minimise traffic disruptions.
The current arrangement of the seven blocks was the best option to minimise overlooking between flats and maximise views, air and light flow, says Mr Khoo.
From a bird’s eye view, the seven blocks form the shape of a question mark. “Some people have joked that it looks like a scoop, to scoop up fortunes. It really depends on how you look at it,” adds Mr Khoo.
One of his favourite things about The Pinnacle@Duxton is the different views one can get from the sky gardens because of the way blocks are arranged.
Back to... square one? Block designs have become more streamlined and simpler since the 2000s.
Head to newer towns and estates such as Punggol and Bidadari, and it is easy to tell which are Build-To-Order (BTO) blocks from their facade design and window placements.
This is mainly due to the advanced precast technology that is increasingly being adopted by the construction industry.
Precast modules are made identical – similar to Lego blocks – so that they can be easily stacked up – and as a result, the blocks started looking standardised again.
The main differences in today’s blocks built under the BTO scheme is in the facade design, colour scheme and shape, says Mr Soh.
The slab block has largely been done away with, as most Singaporeans these days expect privacy and to have fewer neighbours, he adds.
While some may argue that blocks in newer towns lack personality or distinguishing features than older blocks, precincts and towns are set apart in other ways.
Landscape features such as parks and amenities are used to give an identity to a space, rather than solely relying on architecture, says Mr Chang.
An example is Punggol’s Waterway Park. At 4.2km, it’s Singapore’s longest man-made waterway, meandering through the north-eastern town.
From void decks to pavilions
Newer blocks no longer have the large, open void decks of older slab blocks. “I kind of miss the void deck,” says Mr Zhuang.
In blocks completed in the last 10 years, barriers block off the void deck, so one can only enter the void deck through designated points, says Mr Soh.
“But they are slowly moving away from that,” he said, adding that HDB has found new ways to design the blocks to keep the void deck open while still adhering to safety measures.
Over the years, the void deck has evolved into other types of community spaces, says Mr Soh.
On top of community living rooms, precinct pavilions have also been introduced as social spaces in place of the old void deck. Precinct pavilions were first seen in housing projects completed in 1992, such as those in Pasir Ris, Choa Chu Kang, and Jurong West. They are sheltered structures where residents can hold community functions such as weddings and funeral wakes.
Public housing is a work in progress, says Mr Soh. “What’s most interesting to me about the HDB is that it's constantly trying to improve how public housing is built, lived in and used by people.”
For instance, home owners at The Pinnacle@Duxton are able hack some dry walls within their unit for a flexible layout. Since 2014, HDB has been installing dry walls as internal partition walls where possible so people can opt for open kitchens and knock down walls to combine rooms.
When designing The Pinnacle@Duxton, the intention was to have a space that could age in place, where generations of people living in it could transform their homes according to their needs, says Mr Khoo.
Design decisions like these could also have an impact on the lifespan of a building, which is a factor to consider in designing future public housing, he adds.
“So maybe, The Pinnacle@Duxton could have a second or third life.”