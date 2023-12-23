23 headlines that stood out in 2023

FEB 6 US shooting of Chinese balloon an overreaction, says Beijing

FEB 10 Singapore to lift Covid-19 curbs as situation is stable; masks no longer needed on public transport, border rules will also be eased

FEB 15 Budget 2023: Family-friendly budget offers help to weather inflation, uncertain future

MARCH 11 Xi assumes unprecedented third term as China’s president

MARCH 15 AUKUS allies unveil details of nuclear-powered submarine plan

MAY 14 Mercury hits 37 deg C in Ang Mo Kio, matches all-time highest mark

JUNE 25 ‘Stab in the back’: Putin vows to crush revolt by mercenary chief

JUNE 29 CPIB: No corruption or wrongdoing in rental of Ridout Road bungalows

JULY 13 Iswaran assisting in CPIB probe, instructed by PM to take leave

JULY 18 Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui resign over affair

JULY 20 WP’s Leon Perera and Nicole Seah resign over affair

AUG 17 About $1b in cash, assets seized and frozen in anti-money laundering blitz

AUG 21 From housing to retirement, PM Lee provides reassurances amid anxieties

SEPT 2 Landslide win for Tharman

SEPT 14 Farewell, Madam President

SEPT 19 Bus, train fares to rise by up to 11 cents for adults from Dec 23

OCT 3 Gold! Shanti races into history books for Singapore

OCT 8 Hamas attack: At least 100 killed as Israel declares war

OCT 28 Forward SG report unveils support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed

OCT 31 Johor-Singapore special economic zone; Aim for MOU in Jan 2024

NOV 6 PM Lee to hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well

NOV 16 Get close to the penguins at Bird Paradise

NOV 17 Biden-Xi talks ease threat of war but core differences remain