23 headlines that stood out in 2023

By MANNY FRANCISCO |

FEB 6
US shooting of Chinese balloon an overreaction, says Beijing
FEB 10
Singapore to lift Covid-19 curbs as situation is stable; masks no longer needed on public transport, border rules will also be eased
FEB 15
Budget 2023: Family-friendly budget offers help to weather inflation, uncertain future
MARCH 11
Xi assumes unprecedented third term as China’s president
MARCH 15
AUKUS allies unveil details of nuclear-powered submarine plan
MAY 14
Mercury hits 37 deg C in Ang Mo Kio, matches all-time highest mark
JUNE 25
‘Stab in the back’: Putin vows to crush revolt by mercenary chief
JUNE 29
CPIB: No corruption or wrongdoing in rental of Ridout Road bungalows
JULY 13
Iswaran assisting in CPIB probe, instructed by PM to take leave
JULY 18
Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui resign over affair
JULY 20
WP’s Leon Perera and Nicole Seah resign over affair
AUG 17
About $1b in cash, assets seized and frozen in anti-money laundering blitz
AUG 21
From housing to retirement, PM Lee provides reassurances amid anxieties
SEPT 2
Landslide win for Tharman
SEPT 14
Farewell, Madam President
SEPT 19
Bus, train fares to rise by up to 11 cents for adults from Dec 23
OCT 3
Gold! Shanti races into history books for Singapore
OCT 8
Hamas attack: At least 100 killed as Israel declares war
OCT 28
Forward SG report unveils support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed
OCT 31
Johor-Singapore special economic zone; Aim for MOU in Jan 2024
NOV 6
PM Lee to hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well
NOV 16
Get close to the penguins at Bird Paradise
NOV 17
Biden-Xi talks ease threat of war but core differences remain
Produced by:
  • Billy Ker
  • Jayden Chan
  • Lee Pei Jie
  • Manuel A Francisco
