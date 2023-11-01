Skip to main content

The invisible work behind making art visible

The Straits Times goes behind the scenes to see what it takes to set up a blockbuster exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore.

By SHINTARO TAY |

Watching Spider-Man in the dead of the night at the museum might sound like a mash-up of two films that no one asked for.

But on Nov 3, just before 3am, a crew of curators, artwork and exhibition management staff, construction workers and Argentinian artist Juan Maidagan watched...

…as two “Spider-Man” technicians – rope access technicians who perform tasks high off the ground – climbed up and secured a 10m-tall, 10-wide artwork titled Tigresses while suspended in midair.

The crew worked painstakingly for over seven hours to ensure the handsewn pieces were ironed, hung properly on wire frames and aligned correctly.

Tigresses consists of 10 handsewn banners (top and bottom) of synthetic leather and canvas and is half of the artwork Vientos Alisios (Spanish for trade winds) created by Argeninian artists Dolores Zinny and Juan Maidagan and commissioned by the Gallery.

“It was especially important to make adjustments and tweaks for Tigresses because the interrelationship between each banner renders the work legible, so the composition of the work has to be precise and correct – that’s why we spent a lot of time and care to do this together,” said curator Cheng Jia Yun, 33.

Argentinian artist Juan Maidagan (right) sips Mate, a traditional South American caffeine-rich infused herbal drink, to stay awake for the setting up of Tigresses.
This artwork is part of Tropical: Stories From South-east Asia And Latin America, an exhibition comprising 200 artworks, sculptures, drawings, performances and immersive installations by more than 75 artists from 20 countries and compares the art of Latin America and South-east Asia.

Macaws Rico and Zica are part of the re-creation of Hélio Oiticica’s multi-sensorial installation Tropicália and are doing their weekly exercise under the guidance of trainers Daniel Kor, 37, and Estee Leong, 32.
Studies have found that the average time a person spends looking at a piece of art is eight seconds. But what is unseen to many are the years that go into the making of a major art exhibition like Tropical.

Workers fix parts of a carpet in front of the painting Trabalhadores (Portuguese for workers) by Brazilian painter Tarsila do Amaral.
In fact, it took five years of research and conversations with key stakeholders like artists, lenders, museums, art historians, scholars and art organisations.

The curators also made trips to countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico to immerse themselves in the different cultures.

As Frida Kahlo’s works are considered artistic monuments, the curators had to negotiate with Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature before securing this painting of hers from the Robert Brady Museum.
When asked how long it takes to secure the loan of a single art work, senior curator Shabbir Hussain Mustafa, 39, said: “We have been waiting for five years for someone to ask (us about this), because that is the untold story of this exhibition.

“It takes a while; sometimes it takes up to two years to negotiate an artwork loan, especially when we are dealing with regional and globally iconic works.”

Curator Shabbir Hussain Mustafa said one of the biggest challenges of working with colleagues from South America was arranging Zoom calls on a 13-hour time difference.
Taking an artwork on loan means that the curators have to ensure that the artworks adhere to global museum standards in terms of licensing and artwork handling.

Ms Cheng said that the team needs to give lenders “a peace of mind” and ensure that the artworks have the highest standard of care.

Curator Teo Hui Min, 33, checks the laser levelling device to ensure that the text panels are aligned with the paintings.
“We didn’t take anything lightly,” said Ms Cheng. “So just thinking about how each artwork speaks to those within the larger field of vision was a very important, deliberate and careful process for us.”

The Gallery spared no effort in showcasing the art in the best way, down to minute details such as text placement and colour schemes of the exhibition space.

A staff member prepares a text panel to be placed on the gallery wall.
A staff member from the gallery’s audio visual and lighting department holds a light meter in front of Earth Energy by the late Singaporean artist Mohammad Din Mohammad to check if the artwork is appropriately lit.
The Gallery was very precise about the height each artwork was placed at, even taking into account an artwork’s position in relation to other pieces, said curator Teo Hui Min, 33.

“Curating an exhibition is an overall experience and we are very aware of the things that you don’t notice are actually all part of a complete experience,” she added.

“We need to be aware of our public and very conscious of wheelchair-bound members and their accessibility. Being conscious of the placement of text means that we are carrying out our responsibility to our audiences,” said curator Qinyi Lim, 42.

Mr Hilmi Jumaat, assistant director at the audio visual and lighting department, raises his hands to guide the lighting where text panels will be placed later.
With the exhibition set-up completed, the curatorial team shifted gears to prepare for the various programmes and performances to continue audience engagement.

Trainer Daniel Kor takes Rio and Zica to the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden for some time in the sun and a shower.
“We really hope people come in here and experience something new and unexpected, and go away with a new kind of openness to art,” said Ms Teo.

Life imitates art – the curators worked closely with Mr Richard Hassell (third from left), co-founder of Woha Architects, to adapt some of the innovative display techniques by Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi for this exhibition.
Tropical: Stories From South-east Asia And Latin America runs till March 24, 2024, at the National Gallery Singapore.

